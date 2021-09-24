 Skip to Content
Syracuse VA Medical Center to Conduct Drive Thru Flu Shot Vaccination Clinics Beginning October 12th

PRESS RELEASE

September 24, 2021

Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold a series of 11 Drive Thru Flu Shot Vaccination Clinics beginning Tuesday, October 12th in the Medical Center garage located at 800 Irving Ave. in Syracuse from 9am to 2pm.

Appointments are not required, and vaccinations are available for all Veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare. Veterans should follow signs and enter the lower garage at Stadium Place.  The complete list of Clinic dates is 9am to 2pm:

Tuesday:       October 12, 19, 26

Wednesday:  October 13, 20 27

Thursday      October 14, 21, 28

Saturday     October 16, 23

 

     Veterans with questions or in need of more information should contact their Primary Care Provider at the VA. 

###
