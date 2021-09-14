 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Syracuse VA Medical Center to Hold Hiring Event Saturday, September 25, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

September 14, 2021

Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA is hiring for all positions with a special focus on RN’s. Visit www.usajobs.gov for vacancy listings.

Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold a hiring and recruitment event Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 12 to 4pm at  the 800 Irving Ave, Syracuse location.      

VA is currently seeking applicants for all positions to include administrative as well as clinical. There is immediate need for RN, LPN’s and housekeeping staff.  Benefits of VA employment include comprehensive health insurance, paid vacations, flexible schedules, federal pensions, tuition support, and much more.           

Appointments are not required. 

VA Garage parking on Irving Avenue is free.  Signs on the VA campus will directing attendees to the event location.  

Nursing resumes and requests for additional event information are being directed to megan.queary@va.gov or 315-425-4672.

Download media assets
###
See all news releases