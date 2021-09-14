Syracuse VA Medical Center to Hold Hiring Event Saturday, September 25, 2021
PRESS RELEASE
September 14, 2021
Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA is hiring for all positions with a special focus on RN’s. Visit www.usajobs.gov for vacancy listings.
Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold a hiring and recruitment event Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 12 to 4pm at the 800 Irving Ave, Syracuse location.
VA is currently seeking applicants for all positions to include administrative as well as clinical. There is immediate need for RN, LPN’s and housekeeping staff. Benefits of VA employment include comprehensive health insurance, paid vacations, flexible schedules, federal pensions, tuition support, and much more.
Appointments are not required.
VA Garage parking on Irving Avenue is free. Signs on the VA campus will directing attendees to the event location.
Nursing resumes and requests for additional event information are being directed to megan.queary@va.gov or 315-425-4672.