Veterans Day Activities Set At Syracuse VA Medical Center
PRESS RELEASE
November 5, 2019
Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold Veterans Day 2019 activities Friday, November 8th beginning at 9 am in the medical center auditorium on the ground floor.
The event will include a ceremony in honor of the United States Marine Corps’ 244 anniversary as well as traditional Veterans Day messages. The event will also include a performance by the U.S. Navy Field Band from Newport Rhode Island. The Veterans Canteen Service will provide cake and coffee at the conclusion.
The event is open to the public and parking will be available in the Syracuse VA Medical Center garage. For more information call 315-425-2422.