Privacy and patient rights

Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies

Family rights

Read VA's national family rights policy

Visitation policy

Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at our hospital.

Syracuse VA Medical Center

800 Irving Avenue

Syracuse, NY 13210

Visiting hours

Family members and friends can visit patients from Sunday through Saturday, 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. Community Living Center (CLC) visiting hours are 2:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. You should report to the nurse's station before going to a patient's room.

General Visiting Policy

• Veterans on the inpatient units are allowed one (1) visitor at time for a period of no longer than 2 hours.

• Visitors to the CLC and SCI units are by appointment only and can be arranged through the Nursing staff on the SCI and via the Social Workers on the CLC* (see CLC Policy).

• For non-CLC Veteran patients, once in the facility, visitors must remain in the Veteran’s room throughout the visit. Visitors may use the designated visitor bathroom on the floor of the unit they are visiting and return directly to the room when finished. Visitors are not permitted to utilize waiting rooms or any other public space on the units.

• Visitors/support persons may utilize public sites such as the cafeteria and canteen store when entering or exiting the building. • General entrances to the medical center are open 24/7. If the building is locked, please use the outside phone to ask the VA police to let you into the building.

CLC Visiting Policy

• All visits must be coordinated through a CLC Social Worker.

• CLC visitors must wear a face covering over your nose and mouth at all times when on premises.

• One visitor per resident is allowed on the floor at a time. All visits will be held on the CLC patio/three season room and are not permitted to congregate in common areas or residential rooms.

• Visitors will complete COVID-19 screening when entering the VA Medical Center. Additional screening will occur upon arrival to the CLC.

• CLC staff will guide visitors to the patio/three season room.

• CLC staff will escort patients to the patio/three season room.

• Visits will be limited to 4 persons each from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. to safely social distance the patio/three season room and sanitizing between visits

• Gift items for patients must be reviewed by staff to ensure they conform with current infection control guidelines.

• At the end of your visit, prompt exit of the CLC is expected to sanitize and prepare for the next grouping of visitors. Staff will escort exiting visitors to the facility elevators.

• Staff will sanitize the patio/three season room after each visitation session.

• The CLC visitation Policy is subject to change based on Covid-19 and infection control conditions.

Bringing children to visit

Children of all ages can visit patients at our medical center. Children under age 12 should be supervised by an adult.

Limiting your visit

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Security

The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day. Our police service is located on the first floor of our outpatient building.

Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For police assistance, call 315-425-4336.

VA general visitation policy

The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.

"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.

The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on other's rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.

The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.

Advance directives

Read VA's national policy on advance directives (PDF)

Report patient quality of care concerns

Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.