Chaplain services
VA Syracuse health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual support and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community.
Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals (outside of the medical center)
-
Specialized Groups: for Spirituality, Moral Injury, Recovery
-
Donald J. Mitchell Rome VA Outpatient Clinic, Rome, NY offers spiritual support and counseling each Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Call (315) 334-7100, x 57433 for more information.
-
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend.
All Chapel services are broadcast on CCTV Channel 3.
- Catholic Mass - Confession by request
- Sunday, 11:00 a.m. ET
- Monday, 11:30 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, No Mass
- Wednesday, No Mass
- Thursday, 12.30 p.m. ET
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. ET
- Protestant Worship - Sunday, 9:45 a.m. ET
Bedside communion by request
-
Morning Devotional Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. ET
- Jewish Worship-By request
-
Islamic Prayer - available daily in the All Faiths chapel for Fajr – Asr – Maghrib – Isha’a. Prayer rugs are in the front of the chapel in the lower center cabinet and the direction of Mecca is marked on the ceiling and wall.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a Chaplain
For more information, please call our chaplain at 315-425-4400, ext. 52470.
All Faiths Chapel
Syracuse VA Medical Center
First floor
Room A108
Map of Syracuse campus
Hours: 24/7
Blessed Sacrament Room
Syracuse VA Medical Center
First floor
Room B107
Hours: 24/7