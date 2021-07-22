Chaplain services

Spiritual support and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community.

Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals (outside of the medical center)

Specialized Groups: for Spirituality, Moral Injury, Recovery Donald J. Mitchell Rome VA Outpatient Clinic, Rome, NY offers spiritual support and counseling each Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Call (315) 334-7100, x 57433 for more information.



Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend.

All Chapel services are broadcast on CCTV Channel 3.

Catholic Mass - Confession by request Sunday, 11:00 a.m. ET Monday, 11:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, No Mass Wednesday, No Mass Thursday, 12.30 p.m. ET Friday, 11:30 a.m. ET

- Confession by request Protestant Worship - Sunday, 9:45 a.m. ET

Bedside communion by request

- Sunday, 9:45 a.m. ET Bedside communion by request Morning Devotional Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. ET

Jewish Worship -By request

-By request Islamic Prayer - available daily in the All Faiths chapel for Fajr – Asr – Maghrib – Isha’a. Prayer rugs are in the front of the chapel in the lower center cabinet and the direction of Mecca is marked on the ceiling and wall.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain at 315-425-4400, ext. 52470.

All Faiths Chapel

Syracuse VA Medical Center

First floor

Room A108

Map of Syracuse campus

Hours: 24/7

Blessed Sacrament Room

Syracuse VA Medical Center

First floor

Room B107

Hours: 24/7