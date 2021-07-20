Our research programs

Local research activities include:

The Million Veteran Program or MVP – a national, voluntary research program to better understand how genes affect health

Mental and Behavioral health care delivery

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Spinal Cord Injury and returning functional independence

Mobility and motility

Suicide Prevention

Whole Health and Geriatric Issues

Infectious Disease

Opthamalogic conditions

Our research program maintains the highest standards through oversight by the Research and Development Committee, and applicable subcommittees which focus on the specific disciplines of research to ensure the scientific quality of research projects, the rights and welfare of research subjects, and laboratory safety.

The Syracuse VA research program works in conjunction with Veterans Health Research Institute (VHRI), a not-for-profit research corporation established to facilitate approved medical research. VHRI supports the conduct of numerous research projects and administers funds from sources external to the VA, including NIH, DoD, pharmaceutical companies, charitable foundations, universities, etc.

Additionally, the Syracuse VA Medical Center has a strong working relationship with researchers at our affiliate, SUNY Upstate Medical University. This allows us to have a strong collaborative research program leveraging the unique skills of local physicians and PhDs of both institutions to address healthcare issues relevant to the Veteran population.

Our research team strongly believes the work we do identifies and defines tomorrow’s standard of care, ensuring that our nations’ Veterans, and all Americans, have access to the newest, most efficient and effective medical treatments they deserve.

For questions about research at Syracuse VA Medical Center, contact the Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Development or the Administrative Officer for Research at (315) 425-4870.