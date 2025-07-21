Ginger Mitchell
Assistant Medical Center Director
VA Syracuse health care
Ginger Mitchell is the Assistant Medical Center Director at the Syracuse VA Medical Center.
Ginger has over 25 years of experience at the Syracuse VAMC, having started her career in March, 1998. In 2002, she was appointed as the Administrative Officer for Medical Service. Since 2008, Ms. Mitchell has served as a Health System Specialist in the Office of the Chief of Staff. In this position, she served as the liaison between the clinical and administrative functions within the Syracuse VAMC.