Nicole Costa, LCSW, Director of Community Case Management Services

Nicole Costa

Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Coordinator

VA Syracuse health care

Email: nicole.costa@va.gov

Phone: 315-425-3463

Director of Community Case Management Services (Health Care for Homeless Veterans and Mental Health Intensive Case Management)

Nicole Costa is a clinical social worker and director of the Health Care for Homeless Veterans Team and the Mental Health Intensive Case Management Program. She has worked at the VA since May 2008 and received her Master’s in Social Work from SUNY Albany in 2006.

