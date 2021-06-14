Nicole Costa
Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Coordinator
VA Syracuse health care
Email: nicole.costa@va.gov
Phone: 315-425-3463
Director of Community Case Management Services (Health Care for Homeless Veterans and Mental Health Intensive Case Management)
Nicole Costa is a clinical social worker and director of the Health Care for Homeless Veterans Team and the Mental Health Intensive Case Management Program. She has worked at the VA since May 2008 and received her Master’s in Social Work from SUNY Albany in 2006.