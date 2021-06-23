He obtained his medical degree in 1996 from the Aga Khan University Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency and Chief Residency from Case Western Reserve University St. Vincent's/St. Luke's Medical Center in 2001. He was in a hospital employed practice from 2002 to 2006 in Cleveland Ohio. He joined the Syracuse Veterans Affairs Medical Center in November 2006 as an Academic Internal Medicine Physician. He is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University. He has served as Medical Staff President at the Syracuse Veterans Affairs Medical Center since April 2012.