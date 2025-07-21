Ms. Welling previously served as the Associate Chief Nurse for Outpatient Services.

Ms. Welling joined Syracuse VA in 2019 as the Emergency Department Nurse Manager. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau National Nursing Honor Society Phi Pi Chapter, and has a strong foundation of patient and staff advocacy. She graduated from St. Josephs Health College of Nursing in 2010 and then went on to obtain her Bachelors in Nursing from Utica College in 2015. She received a Master’s in nursing, with a major in healthcare Leadership in 2018 from The University of Arizona and her Doctor of Nursing Practice in December of 2023, majoring in Healthcare leadership.