2021 Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics

2021 Syracuse VA Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic graphic
VA Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic graphic

Enrolled Veterans can visit a drive thru style flu shot clinic at VA during October and November 2021.

Options at Syracuse VA Medical Center,  Binghamton and Rome VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics include:

1.) Syracuse VA's Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic (in VA Parking Garage).

No appointment needed.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday, October 12, 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 23, 26, 27 & 28.

9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Enter Syracuse VA Parking Garage from Stadium Place, drive to upper level to check-in and receive vaccination. Please follow signage.

 

2.) Binghamton VA Outpatient Drive Up Clinic- No Appointment needed. Open to Binghamton VA CBOC enrolled patients.

Visit Saturday, October 16, 30 and November 13, 20.

9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Follow flu shot clinic signage.

 

3.) Rome VA Outpatient Drive Up Clinic - No appointment needed.

Open to Rome VA CBOC enrolled patients.

Saturday, October 16, 23 and November 6.

8:30 am to 1:00 pm

Rome Veterans drive to front of building.

Follow flu shot clinic signage.

 

Additionally, beginning September 15, 2021, Veterans can visit a participating retail pharmacy or urgent care provider to receive a flu shot. Check your eligibility by calling 800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411, select Option 1, Option 3, then Option 1).

Find a participating provider using the VA facility locator (www.va.gov/find-locations).

Most supermarkets and retail pharmacies participate.

Present your government issued ID card (driver's license or VA ID card) and request that your vaccination documentation be forwarded to your VA provider.

