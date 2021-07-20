 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Veterans Canteen Service Retail Store and Food Court

Veterans Canteen Service offers a food court, retail store and a wide range of catalog services for the care and convenience of patients, visitors and staff. Learn more about Veteran Canteen Service at https://www.vacanteen.va.gov/

Veterans Canteen Service food court and retail store is located on the ground floor, room CG26.

Food court offers a varied menu and daily specials. Holiday hours may vary.

VCS Canteen Patriot Store Hours
Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday -  9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Sunday -  9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Retail Store: 315-425-4400, extension 52859

VCS Canteen Patriot Brew Hours
Monday - Friday 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

VCS Canteen Patriot Cafe Hours
Breakfast: Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Lunch:  Monday - Friday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Last updated: