Veterans Canteen Service Retail Store and Food Court
Veterans Canteen Service offers a food court, retail store and a wide range of catalog services for the care and convenience of patients, visitors and staff. Learn more about Veteran Canteen Service at https://www.vacanteen.va.gov/
Veterans Canteen Service food court and retail store is located on the ground floor, room CG26.
Food court offers a varied menu and daily specials. Holiday hours may vary.
VCS Canteen Patriot Store Hours
Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Sunday - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Retail Store: 315-425-4400, extension 52859
VCS Canteen Patriot Brew Hours
Monday - Friday 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
VCS Canteen Patriot Cafe Hours
Breakfast: Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Lunch: Monday - Friday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.