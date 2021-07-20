Veterans Canteen Service Retail Store and Food Court

Veterans Canteen Service food court and retail store is located on the ground floor, room CG26.

Food court offers a varied menu and daily specials. Holiday hours may vary.

VCS Canteen Patriot Store Hours

Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sunday - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Retail Store: 315-425-4400, extension 52859

VCS Canteen Patriot Brew Hours

Monday - Friday 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

VCS Canteen Patriot Cafe Hours

Breakfast: Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Lunch: Monday - Friday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.