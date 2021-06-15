Internships and fellowships

Psychology Internship Program

The Syracuse VA Medical Center provides exceptional training to Psychology Interns who are interested in becoming well-rounded professional psychologists as well as developing specialty skills in areas such as PTSD and Health Psychology.

We offer three positions in the General Track and one position in the Primary Care Behavioral Health Research Track. For all Interns, the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, Assessment/Psychological Testing, and Seminars span both semesters. In the General Track, minor rotations (e.g., PTSD, STS, Rehab Psych, Pain, PCMHI) are six months in duration and total 14-16 hours/week. Interns in the Primary Care Behavioral Health Research Track will gain intensive clinical and research experience with the Center for Integrated Healthcare (CIH). CIH research examines brief primary care interventions for trauma/PTSD, anxiety, depression, insomnia, suicide prevention, alcohol use, mindfulness, wellness, and treatment access/utilization.

Interns at the Syracuse VA routinely describe their internship training year as well-balanced and individually tailored to their professional goals. Training faculty are perceived as supportive, flexible, and person-focused.

This is an APA-accredited Internship. Qualified doctoral candidates enrolled in APA-accredited programs in clinical psychology or counseling psychology are eligible to apply.

Training takes place at the Behavioral Health Outpatient Center as well as the Syracuse VA Medical Center, a 106-bed medical and surgical facility and Deans Committee hospital. Interns benefit from an atmosphere of professional growth and inquiry, as the Syracuse VA has active affiliations with SUNY Upstate Medical Center and other institutions, training hundreds of residents, interns, fellows, and students of various disciplines each year.

For complete information about the Internship and the Application process, visit Syracuse_VA_Internship_Brochure.pdf and Internship Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data

Training Director:

Daniel Purnine, Ph.D.

Syracuse VA Medical Center (116)

800 Irving Avenue

Syracuse, New York 13210

Phone: (315) 425-3488

Email: Daniel.Purnine@va.gov

