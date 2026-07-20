Internships and Fellowships

Psychology Internship Program

The Syracuse VA Medical Center provides exceptional training to Psychology Interns who are interested in becoming well-rounded professional psychologists as well as developing specialty skills in areas such as PTSD and Health Psychology.

We offer four positions. For all Interns, the General Mental Health rotation, Assessment/Psychological Testing, and Seminars span both semesters. Minor rotations are six months in duration, comprised of one or more specialty training experiences that total about 15 hours/week. Current options include PTSD, Substance Treatment, Primary Care Mental Health, Home-Based Primary Care, Psychosocial Rehabilitation/Recovery, and Research (through the Center for Integrated Healthcare). CIH research examines brief primary care interventions for trauma/PTSD, anxiety, depression, insomnia, suicide prevention, alcohol use, mindfulness, wellness, and treatment access/utilization.

Interns at the Syracuse VA routinely describe their internship training year as well-balanced and individually tailored to their professional goals. Training faculty are perceived as supportive, flexible, and person-focused.

This is an APA-accredited Internship. Qualified doctoral candidates enrolled in APA-accredited programs in clinical psychology or counseling psychology are eligible to apply.

Training takes place at the Behavioral Health Outpatient Center as well as the Syracuse VA Medical Center, a 106-bed medical and surgical facility and Deans Committee hospital. Interns benefit from an atmosphere of professional growth and inquiry, as the Syracuse VA has active affiliations with SUNY Upstate Medical Center and other institutions, training hundreds of residents, interns, fellows, and students of various disciplines each year. Some training also takes place through our collaboration with the Syracuse Vet Center.

For more information about the Internship and the Application process, review: