Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Volunteers provide a wide range of supplemental support and financial assistance to programs for our Veteran patients throughout the year. If you want to volunteer, or just want more information on how you or your organization can help our veteran patients, please contact us!

Call 315-425-4681 or 315-425-4898 or 315-425-4315.

Ways To Give

Donation Of Time:

One of the most precious and generous gifts is of your time. We have many positions in our facilities that are waiting to be filled by individuals or groups that are willing and able to give of themselves. Contacting the Voluntary Service at your local VAMC will provide you with more information on positions as well as committees that need volunteers. Some examples:

Respite Care - In home visits to Veterans to allow family caregivers to attend to other matters

Escorts

Clerical support

Friendly visits to hospitalized Veterans

Recreational aides

Advisory committees

Monetary and Material Goods:

Our medical centers could not provide many of the services for our veterans if it were not for the generosity of people in the community; the veterans service organizations, fraternal organizations, and businesses. Donations of cash and materials supplement the operating budget of the facilities and provide for the increasing needs of the veterans we serve. Contacting the Voluntary Service at your local VAMC will provide you with more information on ongoing programs and projects that need your help. Recent examples: