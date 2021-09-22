 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Tacoma Vet Center

Address

4916 Center Street
Suite E
Tacoma, WA 98409

Phone

TVC Front

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Tacoma Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lacey Outstation

Address

4232 6th Ave SE
Lacey, WA 98503

Phone

Lacey Outstation

Spokane Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Spokane Mobile Vet Center MVC

Tacoma Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Tacoma Vet Center Mobile Vet Center with Seattle Fire Truck

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.