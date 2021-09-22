Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Tacoma Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Lacey Outstation Address 4232 6th Ave SE Lacey, WA 98503 Directions on Google Maps Phone 253-226-7073

Spokane Mobile Vet Center Phone 509-444-8387

Tacoma Mobile Vet Center Phone 253-565-7038

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.