Tallahassee Vet Center

Please call 850-942-8810 to speak with a staff member. They can assist you with scheduling an appointment, answering questions you may have, or providing an appropriate referral. Same-day services are available. Call for details. Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 850-942-8810 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. We understand that you may not know what to expect on your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit you can expect: You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a plan that’s appropriate to your needs.

You and your counselor can schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate.

You don’t need to be registered for health care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.