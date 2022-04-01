Tallahassee Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Tallahassee Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Please call 850-942-8810 to speak with a staff member. They can assist you with scheduling an appointment, answering questions you may have, or providing an appropriate referral.
Same-day services are available. Call for details.
Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 850-942-8810 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect on your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit you can expect:
- You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a plan that’s appropriate to your needs.
- You and your counselor can schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate.
You don’t need to be registered for health care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We’re located in the same building as FEMA and next to the Social Security office off Old St. Augustine Road. We have a parking area located at the front of the facility. Feel free to park in any available VA marked space.
If you need public transportation, StarMetro can help you get here.
In the spotlight at Tallahassee Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Groups currently available
Our groups include:
- Era-specific support groups
- Emotional regulation
- Women’s support group
- Mindfulness
Speak to your counselor about the right group for you.
Vet Centers are here for you
Where do you go when you return from a deployment or need help with transitioning to civilian life? These Veterans found that Vet Centers helped them the most. Click the link to learn their stories.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We recognize the benefits of including family members in treatment. We’re honored to be able to support Veterans and service members with these services. If you consider them family, we do too.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer individual bereavement counseling to help after the loss of a loved one. If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died while serving our country, we can help. Give us a call at 850-942-8810.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
We work closely with and refer to the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) at our local VA Hospital. The IPVAP helps Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by intimate partner violence.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We have licensed clinical social workers, including some who are Veterans themselves or have vast experience working with Veterans and military communities. We provide individual and group counseling.
Care at our center includes:
- Gender-specific therapist at your request
- Vietnam support group
- Women’s support group
- Combined combat support group
All groups require an intake and screening process before joining.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have male and female counselors who specialize in military sexual trauma and offer individual counseling.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our center includes:
- Gender-specific therapist at your request
- Vietnam support group
- Women’s support group
- Combined combat support group
All groups require an intake and complete screening process prior to joining.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We work closely with and provide referrals for the following community resources:
CareerSource Capital Region provides comprehensive employment and workforce services for Tallahassee and other Big Bend areas, including:
- Exploring career pathways
- Searching for jobs
- Clothes for careers
- Applying for financial aid
- Applying for reemployment assistance
Learn more about CareerSource Capital Region
The Georgia Department of Labor provides a wide range of services to job seekers, including:
- Job search assistance
- Unemployment benefits
- Specialized services for Veterans
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We work closely with our local VA Substance Abuse Treatment Team (SATT) to facilitate referrals.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can provide basic information about:
- VA medical benefits and health care enrollment
- Connection to a local Veterans Service Officer (VSO) for claims/benefits support
- VA education benefits
- VA burial benefits
Should you need additional information about another topic, please reach out to us.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We value our community partnerships and engage with our local communities regularly. We’re proud to partner with these organizations:
- National Guard and Reserve units
- State universities and community colleges
- Veteran Service Organizations
- Veteran Service Offices (VSO)
- Florida Department of Veteran Affairs (FDVA)
- Community legal services
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We use virtual platforms such as VA Video Connect and Webex to make counseling convenient for you.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
We work closely with the VetSuccess on Campus, VA Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC) at Florida State University and Tallahassee Community College to help you find innovative ways to make the transition to college life.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.