Virtual MOVE! 16 Week Weight Management Program

Mondays @ 10:00 am

Mondays @ 2:30pm

Tuesdays @ 9:30 am

Tuesdays @ 2:30 pm

Wednesdays @ 10am

Wednesdays @ 2:30 pm

Thursdays @ 10:00 am

Thursdays @ 2:30 pm

Thursdays @ 6:00 pm

Looking to learn healthy & sustainable lifestyle tips to maintain a healthy weight? Check out our 16-week MOVE! class series. Learn to improve your nutrition, manage weight, increase physical activity, and improve your quality of life in our interactive group weight management class series.

Visit MOVE! Weight Management Program Home (va.gov) to learn more about this National VA program.

Please note, not every session is ongoing simultaneously

*PREREQUISITE: Veterans must first meet with their Primary Care Dietitian individually before enrolling in MOVE! Program*

To schedule with your Primary Care Dietitian: Contact your Primary Care Team Clinic

Brooksville- 352-597-8287

Lakeland- 863-701-2470

Lecanto- 352-746-8000

Main Hospital or Primary Care Annex 813-972-2000 X 2569

Pasco- 727-869-4100

Riverview- 813-998-8980

Zephyrhills- 813-780-2550