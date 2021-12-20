Virtual MOVE! 16 Week Weight Management Program
Virtual MOVE! 16 Week Weight Management
- When
-
Monday, Dec 27, 2021 10:00 a.m.
–
Thursday, Feb 3, 6:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
JAHVH
Tampa , FL
- Cost
- Free
Virtual MOVE! 16 Week Weight Management Program
- Mondays @ 10:00 am
- Mondays @ 2:30pm
- Tuesdays @ 9:30 am
- Tuesdays @ 2:30 pm
- Wednesdays @ 10am
- Wednesdays @ 2:30 pm
- Thursdays @ 10:00 am
- Thursdays @ 2:30 pm
- Thursdays @ 6:00 pm
Looking to learn healthy & sustainable lifestyle tips to maintain a healthy weight? Check out our 16-week MOVE! class series. Learn to improve your nutrition, manage weight, increase physical activity, and improve your quality of life in our interactive group weight management class series.
Visit MOVE! Weight Management Program Home (va.gov) to learn more about this National VA program.
Please note, not every session is ongoing simultaneously
*PREREQUISITE: Veterans must first meet with their Primary Care Dietitian individually before enrolling in MOVE! Program*
- To schedule with your Primary Care Dietitian: Contact your Primary Care Team Clinic
Brooksville- 352-597-8287
Lakeland- 863-701-2470
Lecanto- 352-746-8000
Main Hospital or Primary Care Annex 813-972-2000 X 2569
Pasco- 727-869-4100
Riverview- 813-998-8980
Zephyrhills- 813-780-2550