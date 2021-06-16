Returning service member care
VA Tampa health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Chiaka Awuzie RN
Acting Transition & Care Management (TCM) Program Manager
VA Tampa health care
Phone: 813-972-2000, ext. 5566
Email: Chiaka.Awuzie@va.gov
Milagros Germino RN
Alternate Program Manager
VA Tampa health care
Phone: 813-972-2000, ext. 7495
Email: Milagros.Germino@va.gov
Donald Freyberger II
Transition Patient Advocate
VA Tampa health care
Phone: 813-558-7638
Email: Donald.freybergerii@va.gov
Paul Murray
Minority Veteran Program Coordinator (MVPC), Transition Patient Advocate
VA Tampa health care
Phone: 813-972-2000, ext. 5443
Email: Paul.Murrary@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Tampa health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Tampa provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.