James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital hosts groundbreaking for Mental Health Clinic
April 12, 2022
Temple Terrace , FL — TAMPA, Fla. – James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Mental Health Clinic construction project.
When: Tuesday, April 19 at 11 a.m.
Where: 8501 Temple Terrace Highway, Tampa, FL.
RSVP: Media interested should respond to VHATAMPublicAffairs@va.gov and plan to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. Media can park on site.
The groundbreaking ceremony kicks off the construction project that will consolidate multiple Mental Health programs into one 137,000 square foot facility in Temple Terrace. Services provided will include a full range of outpatient care including substance abuse, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and treatment of a wide array of general mental health conditions.
Speakers at the ceremony will include U.S. Representatives Kathy Castor, Temple Terrace Mayor Andy Ross, and senior VA officials. Tampa Councilman Luis Viera will be in attendance.
Zoe Stagg, Public Affairs Specialist