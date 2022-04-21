Tampa VA hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Lakeland Clinic
PRESS RELEASE
April 21, 2022
Lakeland , FL — TAMPA, Fla. – James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lakeland Community-Based Outpatient Clinic construction project Thursday, April 21 at 11 a.m., at 3530 Lakeland Highland Road, in Lakeland, FL.
The groundbreaking ceremony kicks off the two-year construction project that will consolidate and expand the current VA facilities in Lakeland. When completed, the clinic will feature 92,600 square feet of new usable space. Benefits to patients include increased access to Primary Care, increased access to Mental Health care, audiology, an eye clinic, specialty clinics including Podiatry and Home Oxygen, Prosthetics, and Physical Therapy.
The bright and modern space will serve the more than 23,000 Veterans in Polk and Hillsborough counties. The project is expected to be complete and operational in 2024.
Speakers at the ceremony will included U.S. Representative Scott Franklin, former U.S. Representative Dennis Ross, and senior Tampa VA officials, and was attended by Polk county and Lakeland city commissioners.
“VA is strengthening our commitment to provide care that’s in the best interest of the Veteran. We’re putting them in the driver’s seat. You can think of this as an extra layer of support when it’s needed and helpful,” said James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Director, David K. Dunning. “This state has endless options for health care. Even with a variety of health care options to choose from, we’ve found that many Veterans prefer VA health care, and we’re doing everything we can to continue making that the case.”
RENDERINGS AND PHOTOS: https://app.frame.io/reviews/c1701648-1e71-47e3-b908-1f11f0601a39
Zoe Stagg, Public Affairs Specialist