Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

In response to the decrease in COVID-19 transmission in the community, Tampa VA’s visitation policy now allows inpatients to have two (2) visitors at a time.

Patients who are COVID-19 positive are allowed two (2) visitors at a time.

Community Living Center and SCI Long-Term Care - Visitation is allowed. Please call the unit for specific details for visitation.

With the community transmission rates declining, we are cautiously easing the visitation policy for inpatients and will continue to monitor transmission and CDC recommendations to adjust if we need to elevate precautions.

Visitation hours are 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

As a reminder, everyone who enters our facilities is required to undergo screening and wear a mask prior to being granted entry.

We will provide updates to this policy as they become available.

Things to Know

Conduct

Do not use alcohol or illegal drugs and do not gamble here while on VA property.

Do not enter areas that are posted “No Patients Beyond This Point.”

Please be considerate of others while you are here. Keep your voices quiet and the television and radio volumes low so you do not disturb other patients. If anyone bothers you by using a loud voice or bad language, let a nurse know.

Do not tape record or videotape any conversations with the health care team or other patients without their written permission.

Clergy

Members of the clergy are welcome to visit patients who are members of their particular religious group at any time at the discretion of the unit physicians or nurses.

Smoking

Do not smoke anywhere in our buildings or near the entrances to the buildings. We are a smoke-free environment. Designated smoking areas are located in designated areas outside the buildings. If you smoke within the hospital, you are subject to fines and other disciplinary actions.

Weapons

Do not bring any weapons onto VA property. Everyone is subject to inspection of all packages in their possession. Refusal of consent to inspection is basis for denial of entry onto VA property. If you have any weapons, you must give them to the VA Police to hold during your stay here.

The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.