Policies
Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.
Privacy and patient rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Notice of privacy practices
Download our notice of privacy practices (PDF)
Family rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Visitation policy
VISITATION POLICY UPDATE
In response to the decrease in COVID-19 transmission in the community, Tampa VA’s visitation policy now allows inpatients to have two (2) visitors at a time.
Patients who are COVID-19 positive are allowed two (2) visitors at a time.
Community Living Center and SCI Long-Term Care - Visitation is allowed. Please call the unit for specific details for visitation.
With the community transmission rates declining, we are cautiously easing the visitation policy for inpatients and will continue to monitor transmission and CDC recommendations to adjust if we need to elevate precautions.
Visitation hours are 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
As a reminder, everyone who enters our facilities is required to undergo screening and wear a mask prior to being granted entry.
We will provide updates to this policy as they become available.
Things to Know
Conduct
- Do not use alcohol or illegal drugs and do not gamble here while on VA property.
- Do not enter areas that are posted “No Patients Beyond This Point.”
- Please be considerate of others while you are here. Keep your voices quiet and the television and radio volumes low so you do not disturb other patients. If anyone bothers you by using a loud voice or bad language, let a nurse know.
- Do not tape record or videotape any conversations with the health care team or other patients without their written permission.
Clergy
Members of the clergy are welcome to visit patients who are members of their particular religious group at any time at the discretion of the unit physicians or nurses.
Smoking
Do not smoke anywhere in our buildings or near the entrances to the buildings. We are a smoke-free environment. Designated smoking areas are located in designated areas outside the buildings. If you smoke within the hospital, you are subject to fines and other disciplinary actions.
Weapons
Do not bring any weapons onto VA property. Everyone is subject to inspection of all packages in their possession. Refusal of consent to inspection is basis for denial of entry onto VA property. If you have any weapons, you must give them to the VA Police to hold during your stay here.
The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
Security
Tampa VA has a police service. Our officers provide 24-hour patrols of the facility and parking lots. For general police assistance while on hospital grounds, dial 7554. In case of an emergency, dial 1440. Report all suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses to the VA Police while on the facility grounds as soon as possible.
Our parking lots are also equipped with emergency phones that automatically ring the security office when picked up.
Because Tampa VA hospital is federal property, all persons and bags are subject to search. In addition, no weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs are permitted.
VA general visitation policy
The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.
"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, marital, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.
The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of their stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on others’ rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.
The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
Advance directives
When faced with difficult decisions about health care, you may struggle with the question of "what should be done?" These resources can help you deal with tough decisions about health care and how to plan for it.
Health Care Ethics Resources for Veterans, Patients, and Families
VA Form 10-0137 - VA Advance Directive: Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will
What You Should Know about Advance Directives
Report patient quality of care concerns
Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.