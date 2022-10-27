 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP)

Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP) provides comprehensive therapy to maximize functional independence, enhance quality of life, and assist Veterans to return to societal roles.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

Based on the individual medical and rehabilitation assessment/needs of the person served, both pre-admission and during admission, services provided on CIIRP include an interdisciplinary team led by a board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician.

Inpatient rehabilitative services are available for eligible Veterans 17 years of age or older who are medically stable and require 24-hour rehabilitation nursing care.  Clients treated on the CIIRP floor may have any of the following impairments:  stroke, other neurological disorders, limb amputations, arthritis, other orthopedic conditions, and other disabling impairments.

Staff members of the CIIRP team include dedicated specialists in the following areas:  Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Language Pathology, Aquatic Therapy including Underwater Treadmill Training, Recreation Therapy, Vocational Rehabilitation, Neuropsychology, Optometry, Audiology, Vision Rehabilitation, Driver Training and Evaluation, Rehabilitation Psychology, Social Work/Case Management Services, Nursing Clinical Care Coordinators, Rehabilitation Nursing, and Registered Dieticians.  Personnel in each area have achieved specialized education and certification in their specific discipline.

Intensity and frequency of services provided are based on the individual needs of the patient.   Typically, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy is provided for a minimum of one hour five times per week.  The remainder of services are delivered on an as needed basis, depending on individualized patient assessment and patient goals.

Education of the person served, and family/support system takes place throughout the patient’s stay, individualized to the person’s needs and medical conditions.  On site access to comprehensive medical and surgical services is available.  Discharge planning begins from the time of admission and is targeted to patient and family/support system goals.

 

PATIENT SATISFACTION DURING FISCAL YEAR 2021 (October 2020-September 2021)

PATIENT SATISFACTION DURING FISCAL YEAR 2021 (October 2020-September 2021)

(Calculated using MedTel data, obtained 3 months after discharge)

The following scores are calculated based on agreement with the following statements:

4 very satisfied, 3 somewhat satisfied, 2 somewhat dissatisfied, 1 very dissatisfied.

Stroke Orthopedic Amputation Lower Limb
“Average satisfaction” Stroke 3.8 Orthopedic 3.8 Amputation Lower Limb 4
“The rehabilitation program prepared me for going home” Stroke 3.6 Orthopedic 3.7 Amputation Lower Limb 3.9
“The rehabilitation program improved my quality of life Stroke 3.3 Orthopedic 3.7 Amputation Lower Limb 2.8

CIIRP OUTCOMES DURING FISCAL YEAR 2021 (October 2020-September 2021)

CIIRP OUTCOMES DURING FISCAL YEAR 2021 (October 2020-September 2021)

(Calculated using Uniform Data System Statistics data)

CIIRP OUTCOMES DURING FISCAL YEAR 2021 (October 2020-September 2021)
Stroke Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) Amputation Lower Limb
Number of Persons Served Stroke 33 Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) 32 THA 55 TKA Amputation Lower Limb 25
Average Age in years Stroke 61 Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) 69 THA 66 TKA Amputation Lower Limb 67
Male Stroke 91% Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) 100% THA 85% TKA Amputation Lower Limb 100%
Female Stroke 9% Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) 0% THA 15% TKA Amputation Lower Limb 0%
Average onset days to admission Stroke 16 Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) 4 THA 4 TKA Amputation Lower Limb 50
Average length of stay in days Stroke 42 Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) 11 THA 12 TKA Amputation Lower Limb 18
Average number of treatment hours per day Stroke 3-4 hours per day Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) Amputation Lower Limb
Number of unplanned transfers to acute care Stroke 0 Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) 1 Amputation Lower Limb 2
Percentage of patients discharged to the community Stroke 85% Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) 100% THA 100% TKA Amputation Lower Limb 92%
FIM (Functional Independence Measure) Change (indicating improved functional status) Stroke 24.2 Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) 20.8 (THA) 18.9 (TKA) Amputation Lower Limb 15.5
FIM Efficiency (Functional Independence Measure) = FIM change/Length of Stay Stroke 1.23 Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA)) 2.27 (THA) 1.71 (TKA) Amputation Lower Limb 0.9
Additional information regarding persons served is available upon request.

Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP)
813-972-2000, ext. 6149

Location:  Building 38, Polytrauma, 3rd Floor

Last updated: