Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP)
Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP) provides comprehensive therapy to maximize functional independence, enhance quality of life, and assist Veterans to return to societal roles.
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
Based on the individual medical and rehabilitation assessment/needs of the person served, both pre-admission and during admission, services provided on CIIRP include an interdisciplinary team led by a board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician.
Inpatient rehabilitative services are available for eligible Veterans 17 years of age or older who are medically stable and require 24-hour rehabilitation nursing care. Clients treated on the CIIRP floor may have any of the following impairments: stroke, other neurological disorders, limb amputations, arthritis, other orthopedic conditions, and other disabling impairments.
Staff members of the CIIRP team include dedicated specialists in the following areas: Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Language Pathology, Aquatic Therapy including Underwater Treadmill Training, Recreation Therapy, Vocational Rehabilitation, Neuropsychology, Optometry, Audiology, Vision Rehabilitation, Driver Training and Evaluation, Rehabilitation Psychology, Social Work/Case Management Services, Nursing Clinical Care Coordinators, Rehabilitation Nursing, and Registered Dieticians. Personnel in each area have achieved specialized education and certification in their specific discipline.
Intensity and frequency of services provided are based on the individual needs of the patient. Typically, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy is provided for a minimum of one hour five times per week. The remainder of services are delivered on an as needed basis, depending on individualized patient assessment and patient goals.
Education of the person served, and family/support system takes place throughout the patient’s stay, individualized to the person’s needs and medical conditions. On site access to comprehensive medical and surgical services is available. Discharge planning begins from the time of admission and is targeted to patient and family/support system goals.
PATIENT SATISFACTION DURING FISCAL YEAR 2021 (October 2020-September 2021)
(Calculated using MedTel data, obtained 3 months after discharge)
The following scores are calculated based on agreement with the following statements:
4 very satisfied, 3 somewhat satisfied, 2 somewhat dissatisfied, 1 very dissatisfied.
|Stroke
|Orthopedic
|Amputation Lower Limb
|“Average satisfaction”
|Stroke
|3.8
|Orthopedic
|3.8
|Amputation Lower Limb
|4
|“The rehabilitation program prepared me for going home”
|Stroke
|3.6
|Orthopedic
|3.7
|Amputation Lower Limb
|3.9
|“The rehabilitation program improved my quality of life
|Stroke
|3.3
|Orthopedic
|3.7
|Amputation Lower Limb
|2.8
CIIRP OUTCOMES DURING FISCAL YEAR 2021 (October 2020-September 2021)
(Calculated using Uniform Data System Statistics data)
|Stroke
|Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA))
|Amputation Lower Limb
|Number of Persons Served
|Stroke
|33
|Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA))
|32 THA 55 TKA
|Amputation Lower Limb
|25
|Average Age in years
|Stroke
|61
|Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA))
|69 THA 66 TKA
|Amputation Lower Limb
|67
|Male
|Stroke
|91%
|Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA))
|100% THA 85% TKA
|Amputation Lower Limb
|100%
|Female
|Stroke
|9%
|Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA))
|0% THA 15% TKA
|Amputation Lower Limb
|0%
|Average onset days to admission
|Stroke
|16
|Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA))
|4 THA 4 TKA
|Amputation Lower Limb
|50
|Average length of stay in days
|Stroke
|42
|Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA))
|11 THA 12 TKA
|Amputation Lower Limb
|18
|Average number of treatment hours per day
|Stroke
|3-4 hours per day
|Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA))
|Amputation Lower Limb
|Number of unplanned transfers to acute care
|Stroke
|0
|Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA))
|1
|Amputation Lower Limb
|2
|Percentage of patients discharged to the community
|Stroke
|85%
|Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA))
|100% THA 100% TKA
|Amputation Lower Limb
|92%
|FIM (Functional Independence Measure) Change (indicating improved functional status)
|Stroke
|24.2
|Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA))
|20.8 (THA) 18.9 (TKA)
|Amputation Lower Limb
|15.5
|FIM Efficiency (Functional Independence Measure) = FIM change/Length of Stay
|Stroke
|1.23
|Orthopedic (Total joint replacement – hip (THA) and knee (TKA))
|2.27 (THA) 1.71 (TKA)
|Amputation Lower Limb
|0.9
|Additional information regarding persons served is available upon request.
813-972-2000, ext. 6149
Location: Building 38, Polytrauma, 3rd Floor