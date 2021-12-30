 Skip to Content

JAHVH Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing at the Main Hospital SCI Parking Garage

The James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital Main Campus is the only Tampa VA site for COVID-19 testing.

Only symptomatic Veterans with a provider’s order are being tested. Veterans with symptoms should contact 877-741-3400 first to discuss, and have an order entered for a test by their primary care team.

Testing is drive-thru in the JAHVH Main Campus parking garage on the ground floor. On entry into the garage, follow signage to the testing area.

Drive-thru testing in the garage is available 7 days per week.

-Over the New Year holiday weekend – hours are 7:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

-Starting Monday, January 3rd – hours are 6:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

