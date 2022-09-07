Human Monkeypox Virus Vaccine
The FDA-approved Human Monkeypox virus (hMPV) vaccine available at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics beginning Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
The initial offering of the vaccine is available to Veterans in high-risk populations according to CDC’s eligibility criteria: Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of JYNNEOS and ACAM2000 Vaccines during the 2022 U.S. Monkeypox Outbreak | Monkeypox | Poxvirus | CDC
- Eligible Veterans for hMPV vaccination are:
- Veterans living with HIV infection
- Veterans currently receiving HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (HIV PrEP)
- For post-exposure prophylaxis, vaccine is recommended within 4 days of exposure and 14 days maximum for most individuals.
- Self-reporting acceptable – disclosure of sexual history not required.
- The CDC is not currently encouraging pre-exposure vaccination for most US healthcare workers: Clinician FAQs | Monkeypox | Poxvirus | CDC
- The hMPV (JYNNEOS©)vaccine is given as a two-dose series. The two doses should be given 28 days apart.
- Vaccination after known or presumed exposure to monkeypox (ideally within 4 days up to 14 days) is recommended for:
- People who are known contacts to someone with monkeypox who are identified by public health authorities, for example via case investigation, contact tracing, or risk exposure assessment
- People who are aware that a recent sex partner within the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox
- Certain gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender people, who have had any of the following within the past 14 days: sex with multiple partners (or group sex); sex at a commercial sex venue; or sex in association with an event, venue, or defined geographic area where monkeypox transmission is occurring
Tampa VA Sites Availability by Appointment
-
- Locations: Primary Care Annex, Tampa Spinal Cord Injury Dining and New Port Richey Clinic
- Hours: 8:30am to 3:00pm
*** please remember to schedule 2nd dose appointment 28 days later***