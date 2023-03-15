PMRS Vocational Rehabilitation
PROGRAM OVERVIEW: Individuals may frequently have vocational and/or independent living needs because of their medical or psychological condition(s). Some require independent living services, some require training, and others simply need a job. Vocational Rehabilitation at Tampa VA offers a wide range of services that are tailored to meet the needs of the person receiving our services.
MISSION
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services (PMRS) mission is to assist Veterans in their efforts to achieve meaningful and satisfactory life activities. We are committed to providing comprehensive vocational evaluation and assessment services, as well as service coordination to facilitate the Veteran’s ability to regain their role in society.
REFERRAL CRITERIA
The Veteran or Active-duty Service Member is enrolled in the VA healthcare system.
The individual expresses an interest in addressing occupational, educational, or independent living needs.
A Veteran/Active-duty Member may be referred either as an inpatient or an outpatient. Self-referral or referral from an outside agency is accepted if the individual is eligible for services.
A Veteran/Active-duty Member may walk-in and ask to meet with a Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist.
**Vocational Rehabilitation is offering virtual services at this time and Veterans are encouraged to call 813-972-2000, ext. 7621 to be triaged to a Specialist or ask their medical provider to send a consult to PMRS Vocational Rehabilitation to be contacted for an appointment.**
SERVICES OFFERED
Armour Up Job Club
Education to Available Resources
Vocational Counseling
Comprehensive Vocational Evaluation
Situational work and volunteer assessments
Transferability of Skills and Career Exploration
Functional Assessment
Training in Self-Directed Job Search
Case Management Services and Coordination
Job Placement Services
Mock Interviewing Groups
Work Adjustment Counseling Groups
Call Vocational rehabilitation and employment programs at
813-972-2000, ext. 7621 to learn more about our program.
CONTACT INFORMATION
LOCATION
Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center
3rd Floor Area C Hallway, C343-38
CONTACT NUMBER
Hours of Operation
7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.