PMRS Vocational Rehabilitation

Tampa VA Masking Policy

Masking is now optional in certain Tampa VA spaces, as of March 3.

Under the new policy masks are optional for patients and visitors in areas that are deemed “off-stage.”

“Off-stage” is any area where patient care is not being performed, spaces like administration areas, hallways, common areas, and any other area that’s not used to provide patient care.

We support Veterans and visitors maintaining their option to continue wearing facemasks if they choose. Masking continues to be one of the best measures in limiting the spread of not only COVID-19, but other transmissible viruses. We will continue to make masks available for all who enter our facilities.

The exception to optional masking is in “on-stage” areas where masks will continue to be worn.

“On-stage” is any area used to provide patient care, like patient rooms, procedure areas and exam rooms.

For more clarification on whether to mask, ask staff in the unit for which you have your appointment.