The Post-Deployment Rehabilitation and Evaluation Program (PREP)

Overview:

The Post Deployment Rehab and Evaluation Program (PREP) is a specialized 19-bed in-patient program designed to help service members and veterans recover from traumatic brain injury and related challenges. Since it started in 2008, PREP has served nearly 1500 individuals and expanded its services to include all VA polytrauma centers. Together with other programs, PREP is part of the Intensive Evaluation and Treatment Programs (IETP). PREP focuses on treating complex symptoms from TBI, including mild TBI (concussions), post-deployment adjustment issues, brain health and performance optimization.

During the first week, participants undergo detailed evaluation by a team of rehabilitation and mental health experts. By the end of the second week, an individualized treatment plan is created and put into action treatment planning is a team effort between providers and participants with a focus on achieving treatment goals.

Services:

Comprehensive treatment plans include medical, rehabilitative and mental health recommendations. Family education is an essential part of the program and if provided alongside communication with military case manager, social workers and treatment providers.

The input of the Veteran or Service Member plays a critical role in creating an individualized care plan. This process focuses on setting meaningful goals that promote independence and maintain dignity.