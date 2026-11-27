The Post-Deployment Rehabilitation and Evaluation Program (PREP)
PREP is an inpatient rehabilitation program that specializes in the evaluation and treatment of complex reactions and symptoms associated with possible mild TBI.
MISSION
Our mission is to provide each Veteran and Active Duty Service Member with compassionate, cutting edge and personalized treatment service to each Veterans and Active Duty Service Members. We prioritize rehabilitation and mental health needs aiming to provide state-of-the-art care and support.
VISION
Our vision is to continue revolutionizing and leading the way in innovative health care for Veterans and Active Duty Service Members, fostering resilience and enhancing quality of life through personalized, evidence-based treatment across a broad spectrum of medical, psychological, and rehabilitative needs.
PREP Scope of Services
Overview:
The Post Deployment Rehab and Evaluation Program (PREP) is a specialized 19-bed in-patient program designed to help service members and veterans recover from traumatic brain injury and related challenges. Since it started in 2008, PREP has served nearly 1500 individuals and expanded its services to include all VA polytrauma centers. Together with other programs, PREP is part of the Intensive Evaluation and Treatment Programs (IETP). PREP focuses on treating complex symptoms from TBI, including mild TBI (concussions), post-deployment adjustment issues, brain health and performance optimization.
During the first week, participants undergo detailed evaluation by a team of rehabilitation and mental health experts. By the end of the second week, an individualized treatment plan is created and put into action treatment planning is a team effort between providers and participants with a focus on achieving treatment goals.
Services:
Comprehensive treatment plans include medical, rehabilitative and mental health recommendations. Family education is an essential part of the program and if provided alongside communication with military case manager, social workers and treatment providers.
The input of the Veteran or Service Member plays a critical role in creating an individualized care plan. This process focuses on setting meaningful goals that promote independence and maintain dignity.
- Medical Care
- Case Management
- Comprehensive TBI nursing care
- Neuropsychological Assessment
- Management of Sleep Apnea, Sleep Hygiene, Sleep Behaviors
- Occupational Therapy
- Physical Therapy/Vestibular Rehabilitation
- Speech Therapy/Cognitive Rehabilitation
- Performance Dietician
- Behavioral Health / Trauma-focused Therapy
- Recreational Therapy/Community Reintegration
- Vocational Rehabilitation
- Creative Arts Therapy (Music & Art)
- Chaplain Service
- Psychosocial Support
- Polytrauma TBI Optometry Assessment & Rehabilitation
- Vision Rehabilitation
- Audiologic Assessment/Tinnitus Management
IETP – National program
PREP – You Tube page
PREP Media
Tampa, FL (PREP)
- Lead Medical Support Assistant Clinton Case, Clinton.Case@va.gov, 813-647-3527
- Admissions Case Manager Sandra Dunaway, Sandra.Dunaway@va.gov, 813-972-2000 x.102924
- Program Director Karen Skop, karen.Skop@va.gov 813-972-2000 x.103699
REFERRAL FAX: 813-829-1452 (secure)