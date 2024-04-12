Stroke Optimization Active Rehabilitation (SOAR) Program

The SOAR program is housed on the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Unit has 18 private rooms, 3 dayrooms, 3 nurses’ stations, and primary therapy areas nearby on the same floor.

The Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Program provides medical, behavioral, functional, physical, psychosocial, vocational/pre-vocational, cognitive, emotional, and neuropsychological evaluations and therapies for patients following stroke. Education and support to patients and caregivers are provided during the stay.

The 360 Evaluation Program is a short inpatient stay for patients with chronic and long-term stroke related needs. We help with daily living skills, techniques, and equipment.

The Respite Care Program is a short admission for Veterans with history of stroke. The discharge date is set prior to admission. Routine medical and nursing services are provided during the stay. Caregiver needs and education are also addressed.



We maintain a full team of dedicated stroke specialists. The Centers serve as consultants to other facilities in the VA. . It is designed to provide intensive rehab to Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members who have had complex physical and/or mental health injuries.