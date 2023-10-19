Tampa VA Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP)
Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans and the second most common cancer found in men and women. Nearly 8,000 Veterans are diagnosed and treated by VA for lung cancer each year. However, lung cancer screening and early detection can save lives. To better address care for Veterans, we have the Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP) that fosters participation in lung cancer screening, genomic testing and precision oncology trials with the goal of tailoring treatment to the needs of individual Veterans who may have a higher rate of lung cancer and a lower rate of survival than others.
Learn More about LPOP
The Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP) has the stated mission of improving care for all the nation's Veterans who have been diagnosed with lung cancer. In developing this nationwide LPOP program, VA has selected locations across the country to serve as central Hub sites, which work together with local VA facilities on screening, genetic testing, and participation in clinical trials. VA LPOP ensures that Veterans have access to cutting-edge cancer care no matter where they live.
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital is proud to be part of VHA’s Precision Oncology Initiative, aiming to continue to create a system of excellence in oncology care. To accomplish this goal, LPOP has assembled experts in pulmonology, oncology, thoracic surgery, radiation oncology, radiology, pathology and translational sciences here at JAHVH and around the country to ensure that we can make a difference in the battle against lung cancer. Through timely lung cancer screening programs, smoking cessation education and cutting-edge clinical trials, we are happy to say that we're closer to that goal than ever.
LPOP Program Goals
Program goals include:
- Increasing screening to detect lung cancer sooner in Veterans at risk
- Offering genetic testing for Veterans with lung cancer
- Providing Veterans with lung cancer access to unique, new treatment options and precision oncology trials
- Integrating new knowledge into lung cancer care
While great progress has been made, Veterans need more and better options. Precision oncology means matching the right treatment to the right patient using a molecular understanding of their cancer. Our focus is to provide targeted cancer care for veterans while facilitating access to investigational therapies through clinical trials.
Learn More About Ongoing Clinical Studies
GRAIL: REFLECTION: Real World Evidence for Learnings in Early Cancer Detection, a Clinical Practice Learning Program Galleri
Screening study for multiple cancers
This is a population study that uses the Galleri blood test to check for the presence of cancer, as well as the type of cancer. This study looks to determine if the Galleri multi-cancer early detection test will improve general health measures by checking for more than 50 cancers through a simple blood draw.
For more information, please contact
Stefanie Gonzalez, Stephanie.Gonzalez2@va.gov, 813-972-2000 Ext.6939
Adam Zoble, Adam.Zoble@va.gov, 813-972-2000 Ext.6939
____________
NIGHTINGALE: CliNIcal Utility of ManaGement of Patients witH CT and LDCT Identified Pulmonary Nodules UsinG the Percepta NasAL Swab ClassifiEr – with Familiarization
Screening study for pulmonary nodule biomarkers
This study is designed to develop a minimally-invasive test to better determine a person’s risk for lung cancer. Results may allow doctors to either avoid unnecessary testing for individuals that are considered low risk or expedite testing for high risk Veterans.
For more information, please contact
Precious Leaks-Gutierrez atPrecious.Leaks-Gutierrez2@va.gov, 813-893-8847
______________
NOBLE: NOse Brushing for Lung Cancer Assessment in Epithelium
Screening study for pulmonary nodule biomarkers
This study is designed to develop a biomarker test to aid in monitoring a person’s risk for lung cancer risk instead of LDCT for nodules identified for long-term monitoring by CT.
For more information, please contact
Precious Leaks-Gutierrez at Precious.Leaks-Gutierrez2@va.gov, 813-893-8847
_________________
MIRATI: Phase 2 Trial of MRTX849 Monotherapy and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in patients with advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with KRAS G12C Mutation
Treatment study for advances metastatic cancer with KRAS G12C mutation
The phase 2 portion of “MIRATI” is a clinical study for patients with locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer that have the KRAS G12C mutation. The goal of this study is to evaluate safety and efficacy of the investigational MRTX849 monotherapy, in combination with KEYTRUDA, as a potential first-line treatment for this type of lung cancer.
For more information, please contact
Precious Leaks-Gutierrez at Precious.Leaks-Gutierrez2@va.gov, 813-893-8847