Tampa VA Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP)

GRAIL: REFLECTION: Real World Evidence for Learnings in Early Cancer Detection, a Clinical Practice Learning Program Galleri

Screening study for multiple cancers

This is a population study that uses the Galleri blood test to check for the presence of cancer, as well as the type of cancer. This study looks to determine if the Galleri multi-cancer early detection test will improve general health measures by checking for more than 50 cancers through a simple blood draw.

For more information, please contact

Stefanie Gonzalez, Stephanie.Gonzalez2@va.gov, 813-972-2000 Ext.6939

Adam Zoble, Adam.Zoble@va.gov, 813-972-2000 Ext.6939

____________

NIGHTINGALE: CliNIcal Utility of ManaGement of Patients witH CT and LDCT Identified Pulmonary Nodules UsinG the Percepta NasAL Swab ClassifiEr – with Familiarization

Screening study for pulmonary nodule biomarkers

This study is designed to develop a minimally-invasive test to better determine a person’s risk for lung cancer. Results may allow doctors to either avoid unnecessary testing for individuals that are considered low risk or expedite testing for high risk Veterans.

For more information, please contact

Precious Leaks-Gutierrez atPrecious.Leaks-Gutierrez2@va.gov, 813-893-8847

______________

NOBLE: NOse Brushing for Lung Cancer Assessment in Epithelium

Screening study for pulmonary nodule biomarkers

This study is designed to develop a biomarker test to aid in monitoring a person’s risk for lung cancer risk instead of LDCT for nodules identified for long-term monitoring by CT.

For more information, please contact

Precious Leaks-Gutierrez at Precious.Leaks-Gutierrez2@va.gov, 813-893-8847

_________________

MIRATI: Phase 2 Trial of MRTX849 Monotherapy and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in patients with advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with KRAS G12C Mutation

Treatment study for advances metastatic cancer with KRAS G12C mutation

The phase 2 portion of “MIRATI” is a clinical study for patients with locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer that have the KRAS G12C mutation. The goal of this study is to evaluate safety and efficacy of the investigational MRTX849 monotherapy, in combination with KEYTRUDA, as a potential first-line treatment for this type of lung cancer.

For more information, please contact

Precious Leaks-Gutierrez at Precious.Leaks-Gutierrez2@va.gov, 813-893-8847