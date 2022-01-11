The recent arrival of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has resulted in a surge of positive COVID-19 transmission cases across the state. In an effort to continue safeguarding the wellbeing of Veterans and the staff who care for them, the following policies are effective immediately:

All visitation is prohibited except for end-of-life circumstances. Please call the Tampa VA at (813) 972-2000, press 0, to contact the specific inpatient unit where the Veteran is located in order to coordinate end-of-life visitation.

Veterans who require the assistance of a caregiver to attend their Outpatient appointment, are permitted to have one companion.

As a reminder, everyone who enters our facilities is required to undergo screening and wear a mask prior to being granted entry.

We will provide updates to this policy as they become available.

Coronavirus

If you are experiencing symptoms such as a cough, runny/stuffy nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, fever or sneezing, call the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center (877-741-3400) first – before visiting a hospital or clinic. Our clinicians are available 24/7 to address your concerns, schedule a virtual appointment with a licensed health care professional in the comfort of your home or wherever you may be, and assist if you need to get tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page.