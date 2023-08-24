Tampa VA Masking Policy
Current Tampa VA masking policy for Veterans, visitors and staff
Effective immediately, masking for staff, Veterans and visitors is only required:
- In high-risk areas as listed below:
- Dialysis
- Chemotherapy units
- Emergency Department
- Long-term care SCI and CLC (staff and visitors only)
- Staff may remove masks in these high-risk areas only under the following circumstances:
- they are not in a patient’s room,
- they are not within six feet of a Veteran in a congregate area (e.g., shared meals in CLC), or
- they are not within six feet of a patient in an open treatment area/room.
- Additionally, masks will be required under the following circumstances:
- for those with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection or other viral respiratory infection,
- for VA staff during clinical encounters when requested by a Veteran, caregiver or family member