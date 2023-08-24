Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Tampa VA Masking Policy

Current Tampa VA masking policy for Veterans, visitors and staff

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Effective immediately, masking for staff, Veterans and visitors is only required:

  1. In high-risk areas as listed below:
  • Dialysis   
  • Chemotherapy units   
  • Emergency Department   
  • Long-term care SCI and CLC (staff and visitors only)
  • Staff may remove masks in these high-risk areas only under the following circumstances: 
    • they are not in a patient’s room,
    • they are not within six feet of a Veteran in a congregate area (e.g., shared meals in CLC), or
    • they are not within six feet of a patient in an open treatment area/room.
  1. Additionally, masks will be required under the following circumstances:
  • for those with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection or other viral respiratory infection,
  • for VA staff during clinical encounters when requested by a Veteran, caregiver or family member

 

Last updated: