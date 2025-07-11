Anthony Moorehead has served as the Assistant Director for the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics from 2022 to 2025. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Moorehead worked at VA National Surgery Office where he was the Health Systems Specialist serving as the primary administrative lead for the surgical care integrated clinical communities. Mr. Moorehead was responsible for organizing and conducting clinical restructuring requests across the country for the Veterans Health Administration.

Prior to that, Mr. Moorehead served as the Supervisory Health Systems Specialist to the Director at VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. During his tenure, he supported the organization by detailing into pivotal leadership positions to include serving as the Assistant Director of the Southern Region. Mr. Moorehead was part of the executive team that spearheaded construction completion, opened a new 1.2 million square foot hospital, and transitioned the care of almost 100,000 Veterans to the new Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in 2018.

Mr. Moorehead is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a graduate of the Leadership VA class of 2019. He began his career as a Graduate Health Administrative Training Program fellow in 2012 at the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, MO. He received his MBA in Healthcare Administration from Oklahoma City University in 2012 and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Tulsa in 2009.