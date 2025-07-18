He served as the JAHVH Deputy from 2016-2025 and Associate Director from 2013-2016. Prior to his transfer to Tampa, Mr. VanMeter served as the Assistant Director of the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, a level 1c complexity cardiothoracic and endovascular referral center for VISN15. He has served VA in various capacities of increasing supervisory and fiscal responsibility for thirteen years and his experience spans diverse operations and services.

Mr. VanMeter is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and a graduate of the LVA Class of 2016, Executive Career Field Development Program, VHA New Executive Training Program, Health Care Leadership Institute and GHATP Health Systems Management Program. He was recognized for his dedication, response, and recovery efforts from Hurricane Katrina by the Department of Veterans Affairs and South Central VA Health Care Network in 2006. He is the recipient of the 2012 ACHE Federal Sector Award for Federal Excellence in Healthcare Management for Early-Career Healthcare Executives.