Dr. Kathy Hendrix is academically prepared in nursing with a DNP, MSN, BSN. Dr. Hendrix is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. She also possesses certification as a Utilization Management Specialist. Dr. Hendrix is proficient in leading interdisciplinary rapid improvement events resulting in increased efficiency in processes at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics. She is devoted to improving patient flow and organizational process improvements.

Dr. Hendrix’s early VA career progressed from a Surgical Critical Care Nurse to a Nurse Recruiter, then Patient Flow Nurse Manager. Subsequently, she was promoted to Chief Nurse of Operations. She quickly served as COVID-19 Operations Co-Chair of Incident Command, where she performed in an exemplary manger, spearheading multiple organizational changes related to management of operations during the pandemic. She developed and implemented the COVID Testing Team, collaborated with the Emergency Department to establish an outdoor emergency triage, and developed the first-ever COVID-19 screening process for all points of entry throughout the facility. In 2018, she was the VISN recipient of the annual VA Secretary’s Award for Nursing Excellence.

Dr. Hendrix serves as the nurse staffing coordinator and possesses expertise in RN locality pay surveys to optimize RN pay, based on external data comparisons. In FY 19, she ranked in the top five for the facility on AES in every category.

Kathy Hendrix has Senior Leadership experience that will serve our organizational well as the Associate Director, Patient Care/Nursing Services. Dr. Hendrix serves on the National Nursing Leadership Council and will continue to involve herself in broad organizational-wide, VISN, and national initiatives.