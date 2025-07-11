Melissa Sundin is the Interim Deputy Director of the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics having assumed the duties of the office in June 2025.

Ms. Sundin has served as the Associate Director of the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital and Clinics since 2016, assisting and advising the leadership team in a broad range of matters which align with her extensive experience as an engineer.

Prior to this appointment, Ms. Sundin served as the Associate Medical Center Director for the Erie, Pennsylvania, VA Medical Center since August 2008 and as Interim Director from November 2015 to June 2016. She also served as Vice President of Facilities Management at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System. Her VA career began in 1987 at the Lexington, Kentucky VA Medical Center as an Industrial Engineer in the Director’s Office. Ms. Sundin earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia.

