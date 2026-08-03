Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Tampa health care community.
Veterans at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa received a major Care Closet infusion from Rotarians across four counties.
In a move poised to revolutionize health care delivery for Veterans, the VHA Drone Health Connect (VDHC) Summit successfully convened March 19-20 at the main terminal of Tampa International Airport.
Veterans Health Venture Studio (VHVS) is at the forefront of accelerating innovation within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), transforming groundbreaking ideas into tangible solutions that enhance the health and well-being of Veterans.
At the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida, a quiet but profound tradition carried forward a promise: no Veteran would travel to their final resting place alone.
Every week, Army Veteran Robert Gerard makes his way to a place that has transformed his life in ways he never expected, the Food Rx market at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital.
Tampa, Fla (Feb. 19, 2026) – The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital hosted a thoughtful Black History Month celebration today, reflecting on the contributions of African Americans and paying tribute to Black Veterans.
On October 6, 2025, a routine day at the Everglades Softball Complex in The Villages, Florida, turned into a life-or-death emergency—and a shining example of why preparation matters.
We are thrilled to share that 13 innovations from James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital have been selected for the new 2026 VHA All-Employee Innovation Program (AEIP).
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital proudly joined 48 VA medical centers selected to participate in VHA Innovation Ecosystem’s Spark-Seed-Spread program.
Esther Wolfram Morgan smiled as she surveyed the bustling crowd at the University of South Florida’s 50th anniversary celebration for the class of 1975.