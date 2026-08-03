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Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Tampa health care community.

  • VISN 8 continues to lead the way in health care innovation within the Veterans Health Administration.

    Dr. Indra Sandal and Mayor Jane Castor celebrate innovation and collaboration at the 2025 Veterans Health Venture Studio Hackathon

  • Operation Helping Hand of Tampa hosted its annual holiday dinner to honor Veterans and active-duty service members receiving treatment at the Spinal Cord Injury and Poly-Trauma Centers at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital.

    Ophelpinghandtampa

  • James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics (JAHVH) recently honored Veterans Jimmie Ray Palmer and Thomas Walton Shryock through its heartfelt Final Mile Salute and Escort program.

    final mile

  • The Veterans Health Venture Studio (VHVS) is a groundbreaking public-private innovation engine designed to tackle the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) most critical health care challenges.

    Venture studios

  • Veterans and volunteers came together at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital on Saturday, November 15, 2025, for a community-focused wheelchair cleaning event aimed at providing Veterans with the tools they need to maintain their independence.

    Veterans, Employees and Volunteers give back during a Wheelchair Cleaning Event at TampaVA Hospital

  • James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (JAHVH) proudly hosted its 17th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, November 8th, commemorating the courageous men and women who have served the nation.

    The 17th Annual Veterans Day Parade at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital featured a line-up of participants honoring Veterans.

  • The Primary Care Annex (PCA) at the Hidden River Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is setting standards for VA clinics across the country.

    For more than 10 years, the PCA has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to Veterans.

  • The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service (PM&RS) at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa is dedicated to enhancing and restoring the functional abilities and quality of life for Veterans.

    walking assistance

  • The Temple Terrace VA Clinic is expanding mental health care for Veterans throughout Tampa Bay.

    The Temple Terrace Clinic improved convenience & access to mental health care for Veterans with the addition of their outpatient & residential center.

  • Tampa, FL (September 15, 2025) – Last Monday was an uplifting day at the Domiciliary as the BRAVE program hosted its annual Peer Day, an event established to bring together graduates and current residents of the program for an exchange of stories, support, and insights.

    Impact through Nourishment