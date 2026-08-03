Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Tampa health care community.
VISN 8 continues to lead the way in health care innovation within the Veterans Health Administration.
Operation Helping Hand of Tampa hosted its annual holiday dinner to honor Veterans and active-duty service members receiving treatment at the Spinal Cord Injury and Poly-Trauma Centers at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital.
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics (JAHVH) recently honored Veterans Jimmie Ray Palmer and Thomas Walton Shryock through its heartfelt Final Mile Salute and Escort program.
The Veterans Health Venture Studio (VHVS) is a groundbreaking public-private innovation engine designed to tackle the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) most critical health care challenges.
Veterans and volunteers came together at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital on Saturday, November 15, 2025, for a community-focused wheelchair cleaning event aimed at providing Veterans with the tools they need to maintain their independence.
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (JAHVH) proudly hosted its 17th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, November 8th, commemorating the courageous men and women who have served the nation.
The Primary Care Annex (PCA) at the Hidden River Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is setting standards for VA clinics across the country.
The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service (PM&RS) at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa is dedicated to enhancing and restoring the functional abilities and quality of life for Veterans.
The Temple Terrace VA Clinic is expanding mental health care for Veterans throughout Tampa Bay.
Tampa, FL (September 15, 2025) – Last Monday was an uplifting day at the Domiciliary as the BRAVE program hosted its annual Peer Day, an event established to bring together graduates and current residents of the program for an exchange of stories, support, and insights.