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Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Tampa health care community.

  • In a celebration of resilience and service, the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital hosted a special event to honor Women Veterans History Month at the Franciscan Center in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

    Army Veteran Denise Larracuenta proudly displays her military shadow box.

  • At the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Dental Clinic, veterans receive the utmost care and respect as they seek medical attention for their dental concerns. From the moment they enter the clinic, they are welcomed by a professional and friendly team.

    A dental team provides care to a patient.

  • Quick thinking and swift action by VA Police Officers and the Medical Response Team at the New Port Richey VA Clinic saved the life of a VA Police Supervisor who collapsed unexpectedly on December 11, 2024.

    Group

  • In a groundbreaking partnership between Walter Reed National Naval Medical Center and the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, Fla., military dermatology residents are now receiving hands-on training in advanced skin treatment for injuries and scars.

    Using a fractional carbon dioxide laser

  • The recent passing of Air Force Veteran Bill Hodges has left a profound void in the lives of many, especially within the Veteran community.

    Bill Hodges and Veterans Corner Radio

  • February 21 marks National Caregivers’ Day annually, and we thought it best to support those who support with a refresher on all the services, resources and support here at TampaVA and nationally. Caregivers are an essential part of our mission!

    National Caregivers Day graphic with purple ribbon and line art

  • James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital held a special celebration to honor the remarkable contributions of Hercules, the hospital’s “good boy” and his human, Robert Lynch after a combined 24 years of service.

    Hercules lays down as Mr. Dunning shares remarks with Robert Lynch at the farewell gathering

  • The James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital successfully completed a planned and controlled Network shutdown from 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, to 4 a.m. Saturday, September 14, to upgrade its antiquated IT power supply.

    broken cable with miniature workers

  • In a simple but heartfelt gesture, Phillip Fong and Tiers Arnts, Special Operations Additional Resources Program Managers, from Operation Healing Forces visited James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital premiere program for the comprehensive rehabilitation

    Phillip Fong and Tiers Arnts from Operation Healing Forces donate weighted blankets to Veterans currently undergoing rehabilitation.

  • The Comprehensive Incident Response Team, established at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in 2009, is instrumental in supporting the mental health and well-being of hospital employees, ensuring they are equipped to provide top-quality care to Veterans.

    Critical Incident Response Team