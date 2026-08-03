Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Tampa health care community.
In a celebration of resilience and service, the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital hosted a special event to honor Women Veterans History Month at the Franciscan Center in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
At the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Dental Clinic, veterans receive the utmost care and respect as they seek medical attention for their dental concerns. From the moment they enter the clinic, they are welcomed by a professional and friendly team.
Quick thinking and swift action by VA Police Officers and the Medical Response Team at the New Port Richey VA Clinic saved the life of a VA Police Supervisor who collapsed unexpectedly on December 11, 2024.
In a groundbreaking partnership between Walter Reed National Naval Medical Center and the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, Fla., military dermatology residents are now receiving hands-on training in advanced skin treatment for injuries and scars.
The recent passing of Air Force Veteran Bill Hodges has left a profound void in the lives of many, especially within the Veteran community.
February 21 marks National Caregivers’ Day annually, and we thought it best to support those who support with a refresher on all the services, resources and support here at TampaVA and nationally. Caregivers are an essential part of our mission!
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital held a special celebration to honor the remarkable contributions of Hercules, the hospital’s “good boy” and his human, Robert Lynch after a combined 24 years of service.
The James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital successfully completed a planned and controlled Network shutdown from 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, to 4 a.m. Saturday, September 14, to upgrade its antiquated IT power supply.
In a simple but heartfelt gesture, Phillip Fong and Tiers Arnts, Special Operations Additional Resources Program Managers, from Operation Healing Forces visited James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital premiere program for the comprehensive rehabilitation
The Comprehensive Incident Response Team, established at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in 2009, is instrumental in supporting the mental health and well-being of hospital employees, ensuring they are equipped to provide top-quality care to Veterans.