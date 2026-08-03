Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Tampa health care community.
The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital celebrated a special occasion at the USO Room on September 6th, 2024, honoring Army Veteran James “Sonnie” Proctor on his 100th birthday.
In an era where the quality of Veteran care often comes under scrutiny, the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Laboratory stands out as a beacon of excellence.
The Women's Special Emphasis Program, joined by the Equal Opportunity office and Office of Resolution Management, Diversity & Inclusion hosted a virtual Women's Equality Day observance on August 26, 2024, gathering participants from diverse backgrounds to explore the importance of gender equality.
The Women's Special Emphasis Program hosted a virtual Women's Equality Day observance on August 26, 2024, successfully bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds to discuss and explore the importance of gender equality today.
Blacks in Government National Training Institute held at Tampa Convention Center on August 14, 2024, that successfully brought together VA leadership and employees to discuss and explore leadership, diversity, and innovation in Veteran services.
Team Tampa hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the brand-new Lakeland Outpatient Center on July 26, 2024.
The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Education office celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Positive Results in Diversity Enhancement leadership program on June 25, 2024.
James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital held a Summer Vet Fest at VFW Post 8681 on Saturday, June 22, 2024 for Veterans, current service members and their families. The event provided resources pertaining to the recent PACT Act Benefits expansion, caregiver support and enrolling into VA health care.
Tampa, Fla. – The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital announced today that it has received a 2024 Patient Safety Program of Excellence designation from the Veterans Health Administration National Center for Patient Safety. Only nine hospitals out of over 170 VA medical centers received the award.
At just 16 years old, U.S. Army Veteran and VA nurse Nicole Leger gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. She was filled with joy but had some difficult decisions to make.