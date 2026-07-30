Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at VA Tampa health care and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Physicians

If you are a medical provider interested in working at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, please contact Victoria Cockrell, Physician/Provider Recruitment at Victoria.Cockrell@va.gov.

Internships and fellowships

Each year, we help hundreds of university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Learn more and get involved by visiting our volunteer or donate page

Doing business with VA Tampa health care

If you're a vendor or contractor and you want to work with VA Tampa health care, please call Human Resources at 813-972-7584 to learn more.