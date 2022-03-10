Acute Care Physical Therapy Residency

Dr. Amy Firestone, DPT, SCCE, Residency Program Director, PT Supervisor received a Master of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of South Florida in 2006 and joined on with the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital as a staff physical therapist immediately following her graduation. She went on to complete a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Temple University in 2010. Her clinical experience has included: Polytrauma/TBI, acute care, spinal cord injury, inpatient rehabilitation, orthopedics, and locomotor training. Dr. Firestone has served as a Neurologic PT residency faculty member since its establishment in 2012 and has been a clinical specialist in locomotor training since 2013. In 2016 she became the Site Coordinator of Clinical Education (SCCE) and Orthopedic & Neurologic Residency Program Director for the physical therapy department. She continues to serve at the JAHVH in these manners in addition to other duties including being a PT Supervisor, Chair of the Hospital Affiliations Committee, and a member of the hospital education committee. She also serves as an adjunct faculty and member of the Curriculum Committee at the University of South Florida School of Physical Therapy.

Dr. Joseph J. McCarthy, DPT, Program Coordinator Inpatient Acute Care received a Master of Science in Physical Therapy from Thomas Jefferson University in 1996 and joined the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital as a staff physical therapist shortly following his graduation. He went on to complete a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Temple University in 2016. His clinical experience has included: Polytrauma/TBI, acute care, spinal cord injury, inpatient rehabilitation, orthopaedics, and amputee training. Dr. McCarthy served as the Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program Director since its establishment from 2007 to 2017. From 2007 to 2017, he also served as Chairman of the PMR Service CARF Steering Committee and led 12 PMR CARF programs to successful accreditations. In 2017, Dr. McCarthy became the Supervisory Rehabilitation Medicine Coordinator/Administrative Office for the PMR Service and guided the administrative functions for over 170 rehabilitation staff. Since 2019, Dr. McCarthy has served as the Inpatient Acute Care Program Coordinator.

Dr. Juan Jose Villeda, PT, DPT, Board Certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist, is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Master of Science in Physical Therapy. In 2010 he became an APTA orthopedic certified specialist and re-certified in 2020. He completed his Doctor of Physical Therapy from Temple University in 2015. In 2012 he served as one of the founding orthopaedic faculty members of the residency program at the JAHVA. He remains active in the Florida Physical Therapy Association and has served as its treasurer in the past. Dr. Villeda is an APTA Certified Advanced Clinical Instructor and has taught and mentored students and residents for over 10 years.

Dr. Cynthia Barros, PT, DPT, Board Certified Geriatric Clinical Specialist, ACEEAA, graduated from the University of Delaware with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy. She is recognized as a Board Certified Geriatric Clinical Specialist by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists and she is also an APTA Credentialed Clinical Instructor. Dr. Barros has been a clinician at the James A. Haley’s Acute Care, Spinal Cord Injury, Polytrauma/Traumatic Brain Injury, and Outpatient Physical Therapy clinics. She is also credentialed in LSVT BIG, and as an Advanced Certified Exercise Expert for Aging Adults; she is passionate about successful and optimal aging in the veteran population.

Dr. Penny M. Reynolds, PT, DPT, Board Certified Neurologic Clinical Specialist, received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the Boston University in 2015. Following graduation, she practiced at a level II trauma center in both the acute care and inpatient rehabilitation settings. Dr. Reynolds transitioned to the James A. Haley VA in 2017. She has worked in the Acute Care, Spinal Cord Injury, and Polytrauma clinics. She received her Board Certification Specialty in Neurologic Physical Therapy from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists in 2019. Dr. Reynolds is credentialed as an APTA Certified Clinical Instructor and is an active mentor in the James A. Haley VA Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency Program for the acute care setting.

Dr. Stephen Brock, PT, DPT, Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Orthopedic Physical Therapy, CSCS, received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of South Florida, followed by the completion of an orthopedic physical therapy residency at the James A. Haley Veteran’s Hospital. He currently champions innovative treatment approaches for veterans who present to the Emergency Department, serving on the National Emergency Medicine Program Office’s ANNIE project team.