Acute Care Physical Therapy Residency

The program’s didactic curriculum is primarily based on an ABPTRFE approved Acute Care Physical Therapist Practice Analysis1, and integrates didactic learning activities from MedBridge, journal clubs, APTA Learning Center, lunch and learns, case studies and assigned webinars.

Clinical mentoring will occur weekly with faculty in each of the clinical practice settings which include but are not limited to General Medicine, Orthopedics & Surgery, Cardiovascular & Pulmonary, Neurology/Neuroscience, and Oncology. It is estimated that approximately 30-32 hours a week will be dedicated to clinical practice with the remaining hours available for educational experiences such as journal clubs, scholarly activity, teaching opportunities, interprofessional experiences, observation in specialty clinics, and teaching doctoral physical therapy students.

The resident will also be encouraged to frequent Internal Medicine Grand Rounds/Conference gatherings to champion learning, professional development, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Mentoring:

Varied and dependent on the clinical setting. Formal clinical mentoring will be performed weekly with direct resident supervision, assistance, and feedback to enhance clinical practice for an average of 3 hours a week.

Scholarly Activity

A scholarly activity in the form of contribution to the physical therapy evidence will be performed by each resident. Examples include but are not limited to case studies, case series, literature reviews, or program development strategies. The scholarly activity will consist of a written paper and a poster presentation given during a formal hospital-wide annual Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Research Day. Opportunities to publish or submission for conference poster presentations will be given as needed/desired by individual residents.

Journal Clubs

Each resident will be responsible for participation in monthly journal clubs. These department-wide meetings are opportunities for residents to explore current evidence and develop case-based presentations. These will be presented to the resident faulty, mentors, and staff for development of case-based critical literature appraisal and public speaking skills.

Lunch and Learns

Each resident will be responsible for participation and leading monthly lunch and learn discussions. These meetings are performed in conjunction with the online learning assigned in MedBridge, webinars and case studies to facilitate discussion for examination, evaluation, differential diagnosis, and treatment of various neurologic specific topics.

1 Gorman, SL, Hakim, EW, Johnson, W, Bose, S, Harris, KS, Crist, MH, Holtgrefe, K, Ryan, JM, Simpson, MS, & Coe, JB. (2010). Nationwide Acute Care Physical Therapist Practice Analysis Identifies Knowledge, Skills, and Behaviors That Reflect Acute Care Practice. Physical Therapy, 90(10), 1453–1467