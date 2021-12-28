Assistive Technology Occupational Therapy Fellowship Program

Why choose our fellowship program?

The Assistive Technology OT Fellowship Program will expose the fellow to targeted clinical environments that align with the areas of practice covered on RESNA’s ATP examination. The majority of the fellow’s experience will be spent with the primary mentor in the OT Assistive Technology clinic. There will also be several shorter interdisciplinary rotations throughout the year in a variety of specialized settings including driver training/rehabilitation, seating & mobility, adaptive sports, speech/ language assistive technology, and SCI homecare/telehealth. During the interdisciplinary rotations the fellow will focus on advancing knowledge in that specialized area. Higher level clinical performance and reasoning skills will also be addressed throughout the rotations with ongoing mentorship from the primary OT mentors. Modules specific to OT service delivery will promote advanced practice though experiential activities, clinical caseload assignments, and purposeful mentorship that focuses on the development of advanced reasoning and practice skills. Reflective learning assignments and purposeful mentorship sessions will support the program’s teaching/learning philosophy.

Philosophy:

We believe in the development of occupational therapists into highly skilled practitioners through exposure to educational processes with a balance between didactic/academic and experiential/clinical environments.

Mission:

To provide occupational therapists with the knowledge and abilities to progress their clinical and professional skills in assistive technology OT in order to become an advanced practitioners by:

Using evidence-based practice when evaluating and providing interventions Effectively evaluating the outcomes of services delivered Participating in scholarly activities/opportunities Engaging in collaborative inter-professional and cross sectoral partnerships Increasing awareness of the unique occupational needs of veterans and active duty Service Members.

Clinical Training

Clinical training consists of managing a diverse caseload of patients with assistive technology needs, one-on-one mentoring sessions with highly experienced clinical staff, as well as a didactic curriculum component with established scholarly activities. Fellows will have opportunities to participate in interdisciplinary patient rounds, journal clubs, staff in-service presentations, and assistive technology device reviews.

Curriculum

The JAHVH Assistive Technology OT Fellowship Program will focus on the fellow’s development of knowledge, competency, and advanced practice skills in the following core areas:

Advanced Knowledge Reasoning and Performance Skills Ethical Practice Interpersonal Skills Scholarly and/or Professional Activities



Goals of the Program

To educate and train a post professional OT graduates to:



1. Meet the needs of veterans and active duty Service Members by becoming advanced OT practitioners in the area of assistive technology OT.

2. Demonstrate the use of evidence-based outcome measures and advanced clinical reasoning skills by critically assessing and appraising the current literature to guide evaluation and plan of care development that facilitates occupational participation.

3. Demonstrate understanding of the 2020 AOTA ethical principles and specialty specific ethical standards, and their implication into practice.

4. Demonstrate the ability to access and establish collaborative partnerships with stakeholders to maximize the occupational participation of clients.

5. Participate in scholarly activities such as a quality improvement project and case study development/presentation, that promote lifelong learning.

6. Exhibit the highest standards of professionalism.

Program Coordinators/Mentors

Program Co-Coordinator/Director: Katherine Litman, MOT, OTR/L

Program Co-Coordinator and Primary Mentor: Ursula Draper, OTR/L, ATP,

Program Mentor: Brighid Rebolledo, OTD, OTR/L

** Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.