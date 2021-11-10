Geriatric Residency Overview

The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Physical Therapy Department offers a Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program that is in development in accordance with the quality standards for accreditation by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE). This exciting and innovative program is designed to offer the recently licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy an opportunity to advance their knowledge and skills in the area of geriatric specialty practice in preparation for Geriatric Clinical Specialist (GCS) certification through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS).

Residents are employed full-time by the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital for the year long program and thus must be U.S. citizens. Clinical training consists of managing a caseload of patients with geriatric involvement, mentoring sessions with highly experienced clinical staff (2 to 4 hours/week), as well as a didactic curriculum component. Clinical training opportunities/rotations exist within the following clinical areas: Acute Care Medical/Surgical/ICU, Outpatient, Neuro Gait and Balance, Community Living Center Skilled Nursing Facility (CLC), Cardiac Rehabilitation and Home Health. Residents will also have opportunities to participate in interdisciplinary patient rounds, journal clubs, in-service presentations, scholarly activity, and mentoring doctoral students.

*** James A Haley Veteran’s Hospital Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency applied for candidacy status with ABPTRFE. Candidacy status signifies satisfactory progress toward accreditation. Achieving candidacy status is not an indication that ABPTRFE will grant initial accreditations. Participants who graduate from a program in candidacy status are not deemed to have completed an accredited program. ***