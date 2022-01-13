Mental Health Occupational Therapy Fellowship Program

How to apply:

To apply please email Katherine.Litman@va.gov the following documents by April 30th

Completed Application for Health Professions Trainees (see link below) Resume One-page essay explaining why a fellowship is important to you and why you chose the VA as a fellowship site Two letters of reference (may be included in your electronic application submission and do not need to be sent separately) Copy of Valid OT license and NBCOT certificate OR transcripts showing an expected graduation date prior to the start of the fellowship and your scheduled NBCOT test date.

Fellows are employed full-time by the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital for the year-long program. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen that are a graduate of an ACOTE accredited occupational therapy (OT) program and possess a current OT license (any state)/certification prior to the program start date.

Applicants should be AOTA members and be committed to pursuing Board or Specialty Certification in the specialized area of practice.

The Fellowship will be a paid position and the fellow will be eligible for health benefits, earn annual leave and sick leave, and have paid federal holidays. There are no tuition fees associated with this fellowship.

Download the informational brochure here

Download application here Application for Health Professions Trainees

Review Frequently Asked Questions that are linked below.

Interviews will be conducted during the month of May. The Fellowship Program is scheduled to start in late August and end one year later.



Why choose our fellowship program?

The Mental Health OT fellowship program at the JAHVA will expose the fellow to a variety of patient populations with mental health conditions both as a primary reason for treatment and a secondary consideration during rehabilitation. The fellow will experience a diverse clinical caseload with varying backgrounds and cultures as they spend time learning in JAHVH’s unique rehabilitation and mental health programs including: the Post-deployment Rehabilitation and Evaluation Program (PREP), the Chronic Pain Rehabilitation Program (CPRP), the Chronic Headache Management Program (CHAMP), the Substance Use Disorders (SUDS) Program, the Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP), the Acute Recovery Center (ARC), and the Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC). Rotations will provide the fellow with a unique opportunity to learn from experienced mentors in exciting and challenging environments. The fellow will develop a well-rounded experience, providing care in the inpatient and outpatient settings and delivering OT services both in-person and via telehealth. In each new clinical environment, the fellow initially focuses on gaining foundational knowledge. Next, the curriculum will progress, facilitating higher level learning though experiential activities and clinical caseload assignments. The fellow will work directly with on-site faculty/mentors with designations of AOTA Board Certified Mental Health OT, Clinical Sexologist, and Certified Lifestyle Redesign Therapist with many years of experience. This will propel the fellow along the continuum of skill development towards advanced-level practice.

Philosophy:

We believe in the development of occupational therapists into highly skilled practitioners through exposure to educational processes with a balance between didactic/academic and experiential/clinical environments.

Mission:

To provide occupational therapists with the knowledge and abilities to progress their clinical and professional skills in mental health OT in order to become an advanced practitioners by:

Using evidence-based practice when evaluating and providing interventions Effectively evaluating the outcomes of services delivered Participating in scholarly activities/opportunities Engaging in collaborative inter-professional and cross sectoral partnerships Increasing awareness of the unique occupational needs of veterans and active duty Service Members.

Clinical Training

Clinical training consists of managing a caseload of patients with mental health conditions, one-on-one mentoring sessions with highly experienced clinical staff, as well as a didactic curriculum component with established scholarly activities. Fellows will have opportunities to participate in interdisciplinary patient rounds, journal clubs, staff in-service presentations, and group activity development and planning.

Curriculum

The JAHVH Mental Health OT Fellowship Program will focus on the fellow’s development of knowledge, competency, and advanced practice skills in the following core areas:

Advanced Knowledge Reasoning and Performance Skills Ethical Practice Skills Interpersonal Skills Scholarly and/or Professional Activities



Goals of the Program

To educate and train a post professional OT graduates to:

1. Meet the needs of veterans and active duty Service Members by becoming advanced OT practitioners in the area of assistive technology OT.

2. Demonstrate the use of evidence-based outcome measures and advanced clinical reasoning skills by critically assessing and appraising the current literature to guide evaluation and plan of care development that facilitates occupational participation.

3. Demonstrate understanding of the 2020 AOTA ethical principles and specialty specific ethical standards, and their implication into practice.

4. Demonstrate the ability to access and establish collaborative partnerships with stakeholders to maximize the occupational participation of clients.

5. Participate in scholarly activities such as a quality improvement project and case study development/presentation, that promote lifelong learning.

6. Exhibit the highest standards of professionalism.

Program Coordinators/Mentors

Program Co-Coordinator: Katherine Litman, MOT, OTR/L

Program Co-Coordinator and Primary Mentor: Mary Ann Swartz, OTR/L, BCMH

Primary Mentor: Julieth Williams, OTR/L

** Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.