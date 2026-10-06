Neurologic Residency Overview

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (JAHVH) is located in Tampa, Florida and provides comprehensive services to more than 121,000 Veterans. We are one of the largest VA hospitals and one of five Polytrauma facilities in the nation.

The JAHVH Physical Therapy Department offers a Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency Program that is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) since 2012. This exciting and innovative program is designed to offer the recently licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy an opportunity to advance their knowledge and skills in the area of neurologic specialty practice in preparation for Neurologic Clinical Specialist (NCS) examination through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS).

Residents are employed full-time by the JAHVA for the year long program and thus must be U.S. citizens. Clinical training consists of managing a caseload of patients with Neurologic involvement, mentoring sessions with highly experienced clinical staff (2 to 4 hours/week), as well as a didactic curriculum and NCS Prep component. Clinical training opportunities/rotations exist within the following clinical areas: Acute Care Medical/Surgical/ ICU, Polytrauma/Traumatic Brain Injury, Neurologic Gait and Balance, Spinal Cord Injury, Vestibular and Post Concussion Clinic and an optional Pediatric rotation. Residents will also have opportunities to participate in interdisciplinary patient rounds, journal clubs, in-service/poster presentations, scholarly activity, and mentoring doctoral students.

James A Haley Neurologic Residency Program is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education as a post-professional residency program for physical therapists in neurology.

JAHVH Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency has a 98% Board pass rate and 98% completion rate.