Philips Respironics CPAP Recall

Your safety is our top priority. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has learned of the recall on some Philips Respironics Positive Airway Pressure devices (CPAP or BiPAP) used for sleep apnea.

We are working with several manufacturers for replacement devices. For more information on the recall, visit the VA Philips Respironics Recall site at https://www.patientsafety.va.gov/safety-notice/philips-cpap-recall.asp, or call 800-MyVA411 (1-800-698-2411).

The recent arrival of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has resulted in a surge of positive COVID-19 transmission cases across the state. For more on the Visitation Policy click here.

Coronavirus

If you are experiencing symptoms such as a cough, runny/stuffy nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, fever or sneezing, call the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center (877-741-3400) first – before visiting a hospital or clinic. Our clinicians are available 24/7 to address your concerns, schedule a virtual appointment with a licensed health care professional in the comfort of your home or wherever you may be, and assist if you need to get tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page.