The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 – November 30

Now is the time to start preparing. Emergency preparedness resources to assist Veterans before, during and after a hurricane or other emergencies are available here.

Important Updates to Tampa VA’s Visitation Policy - Read about the Visitation Policy here.

Coronavirus

If you are experiencing symptoms such as a cough, runny/stuffy nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, fever or sneezing, call the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center (877-741-3400) first – before visiting a hospital or clinic. Our clinicians are available 24/7 to address your concerns, schedule a virtual appointment with a licensed health care professional in the comfort of your home or wherever you may be, and assist if you need to get tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine by appointment or walk-in. Visit our vaccine information page.