Clinical Preceptors - Pharmacy Residency Program

Cristina Byrd, Pharm.D. received her Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) from the University of Florida in 2008. Immediately following graduation, Dr. Byrd completed her PGY1 at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital where she is currently employed as a Clinical Pharmacist in Home Based Primary Care. Her responsibilities include: management of various disease states, including diabetes, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, and anticoagulation via Primary Care, serving as a source of information for both health care providers and patients regarding drug therapy and medication education, and evaluation of non-formulary drug consults. Additionally, Dr. Byrd is an Associate Clinical Professor in Pharmacy for Florida A&M University, the University of South Florida, the University of Florida, and LECOM School of Pharmacy.



Rotations offered: Home Based Primary Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Debra Float Pizzi, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. Dr. Pizzi graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Biology from the University of South Florida; she graduated with highest honors receiving her Pharm.D. degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007 where she was a member of Rho Chi National Pharmacy Honor Society and Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity. In 2008, Dr. Pizzi completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital where she is currently a Clinical Pharmacist in Primary Care. She was board certified in Ambulatory Care in 2015. Her responsibilities include: management of various disease states, including diabetes, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, and hepatitis C via Primary Care, serving as a source of information for both health care providers and patients regarding drug therapy and medication education, and evaluation of non-formulary drug consults. She also works with the Weight Loss Medications group via group medical appointments and VA video connect She is also a member of the Patient Education Review Materials committee . Dr. Pizzi precepts pharmacy students, PGY1 residents and PGY2 residents.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Bernard Murray, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital (JAHVA). Dr. Murray received his B.A. in Biology from Nova Southeastern University in 2009, and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Howard University College of Pharmacy in 2013, located in Washington, D.C. He went on to immediately complete an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital from 2013-2014, and thereafter, became Board Certified in Pharmacotherapy in 2014. He serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding schools in internal medicine. He also offers a longitudinal rotation for students dealing with naloxone education.

Rotations offered: Internal Medicine I and II (PGY-1)







Shirley George, Pharm.D., BCACP received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2003. Upon graduation, Dr. George completed an ASHP Accredited Residency in Pharmacy Practice at the James A. Haley VA Hospital in 2004. Dr. George is a Board Certified Ambulatory Care Pharmacist (BCACP) and currently practices as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Her daily responsibilities include running a pharmacotherapy clinic providing direct patient care and management of various disease states such as Diabetes, Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, and Hepatitis C. Other responsibilities include reviewing prior authorization drug requests, and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinical staff via e-consults or during PACT team meetings. She is an active member of the Veteran Health Education Committee. She also works with the Weight Management Group Medical Clinic. Dr. George serves as preceptor to both PGY1 and PGY2 residents along with pharmacy students.



Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Reina F. Carcifi, Pharm.D., BCPS received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Florida College of Pharmacy in 1995. Immediately following graduation, Dr. Carcifi completed an ASHP Accredited Residency in Primary Care at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa where she is currently employed as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. She is a licensed pharmacist in Florida and a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist. Her main responsibility at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital is serving the Charlie Primary Care Team as their PACT Pharmacist. Dr. Carcifi routinely provides direct patient care and disease state management of several disease states, some of which include diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and Hepatitis C. She also serves on the P&T and Diabetes Educators committees. She is a preceptor for the ASHP Specialty Residency in Primary Care and Pharmacy Practice. Additionally, Dr. Carcifi is a preceptor for students from Florida A&M University, NOVA Southeastern College of Pharmacy, LECOM, the University of South Florida, and the University of Florida College of Pharmacy.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care/Primary Care (required) - PGY 1 Pharmacy Practice, Ambulatory Care/ Primary Care (required) - PGY2 Ambulatory Care, PCC HIV (elective) PGY2 Infectious Disease







Vonda Ford-Stites, Pharm.D., MSCS is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Spinal Cord Injury outpatient clinics and home care program. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from Florida A&M University in 1990 and Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Nova Southeastern University in 1999. She completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at James Haley Veterans’ Hospital in 2001. In 2008, she became a Multiple Sclerosis Certified Specialist issued from the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers. She works with patients on various types of drug therapy monitoring and education in the area of spinal cord injury and related disorders (i.e., Multiple Sclerosis, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). She serves on the Medication Record Review and SCI Performance Improvement committees. She serves as a preceptor for residents and also students from Florida A & M University, Nova Southeastern University, and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) School of Pharmacy Bradenton Campus.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care, Spinal Cord Injury elective







Timothy Ho, Pharm.D. BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care at the South Hillsborough Outpatient Clinic. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Rhode Island in 2012. He subsequently completed an ASHP accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and an ASHP accredited PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Daily responsibilities include medication therapy management in primary care disease states, such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, COPD and hepatitis C, and serving as a drug information resource for the clinic. He is also involved in training pharmacy students and residents.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Ashley Farr, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care at the New Port Richey VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from St. John Fisher College in 2014 and completed an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System. Afterward, she pursued an ASHP accredited PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Upon completion of her PGY-2 residency she transitioned to the pain management pharmacy program manager for 3 years and now has returned to ambulatory care. Her daily responsibilities include medication therapy management in a pharmacy clinic managing various disease states such as diabetes, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, and hepatitis C. Other responsibilities include reviewing prior authorization drug requests and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Lyanne Irizarry, Pharm.D., CDE is Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Endocrinology team at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Irizarry received her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Purdue University in 1994 and Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in 2000. She completed an ASHP-Accredited Ambulatory Care/Primary Care Pharmacy Residency at James A. Haley VA Hospital (JAHVA), Tampa, FL in 2004. Upon completion of her pharmacy residency program she immediately accepted a position at JAHVA as a clinical pharmacist and became a Certified Diabetes Educator in 2005. As her primary VA responsibility, Dr. Irizarry practices as clinical pharmacy specialist in Endocrine/Diabetes Interdisciplinary team. She works in close collaboration with the Director of the Endocrinology Specialty clinics, as well as, Primary Care Providers to ensure that patients with diabetes and other endocrine disorders receive the most appropriate, safe, and cost-effective drug therapy at JAHVA. Dr. Irizarry has full responsibility to develop necessary services such as consultation, patient monitoring, patient counseling, and medication management clinics within the primary care framework. Dr. Irizarry serves as JAHVA pharmacy representative at the Diabetes Pharmacy Specialist Group and participates as needed in employee health fairs and patient education programs. She serves as preceptor for pharmacy residency (PGY2) elective rotation in diabetes specialty care.



Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care







Reshma Shah, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Mercer University School of Pharmacy in May 2006. Upon graduation she completed a post-doctoral PGY-1 Residency with an emphasis in primary care at Bay Pines VAHCS. Dr. Shah has worked at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital since 2008 where she primarily practiced as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) to assist in medication therapy management. Her clinical responsibilities involved the management of patients with hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, hepatitis C and compliance. Most recently she has taken the role of Whole Health Clinical Pharmacist. James Haley is one of eighteen flagship VA sites implementing the integrative medicine approach to empower Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being to live life to the fullest. Dr. Shah’s role is to integrate Whole Health to empower veterans to improve their mind, body and spirit for their health and wellness. Dr. Shah serves as a preceptor for pharmacy students and residents.



Rotations offered: Whole Health elective







Jennifer A. Villarino, Pharm.D., CPH received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. In 2008, she obtained her Consultant Pharmacist license. Upon graduation she accepted a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position at Palms of Pasadena Hospital in Pasadena, Florida. She worked primarily in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU). Her duties included medication reconciliation, inpatient staffing, pharmacokinetic monitoring and total parenteral nutrition (TPN’s). In May 2008, she accepted a position at the James A. Haley VAMC as an outpatient pharmacist. She transitioned into the role of Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in January 2009 for the nephrology department in their Renal Anemia Clinic as well as joining the Anticoagulation Clinic. Dr. Villarino is also responsible for prior authorization drug reviews for the Specialty Clinics (nephrology, dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, ENT, podiatry). Currently, she precepts pharmacy students and PGY-2 residents.



Rotations offered: Renal Anemia Clinic elective (PGY-2)







Christa Bordeaux, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Ambulatory Care at the South Hillsborough Outpatient Clinic. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from Stony Brook University in 2008 and Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Temple University in 2012. The following year, she completed an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Stony Brook University Medical Center. Afterward, she pursued an ASHP accredited PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital where she is currently working. Her daily responsibilities include running a Pharmacy Clinic and managing various disease states such as Diabetes, Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension, and other chronic disease states. Additional responsibilities include non-formulary medication reviews and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff. She became Board Certified in Ambulatory Care Pharmacotherapy in 2018.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Lisa Ballesteros, Pharm.D. is a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Golf and Foxtrot Team Clinics as well as the Geriatric Clinic at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida where she has been employed since 2002. Dr. Ballesteros received Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 2001. She then went on to complete an ASHP residency in Primary Care at the Bay Pines. She is involved in management of various disease states including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and hepatitis C. She currently works with USF medical residents and is a preceptor to both pharmacy students and residents.



Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Carmen P. Brown, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care at the Zephyrhills VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). She received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2011. The following year, she completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Florida A&M University and the Apalachee Mental Health Center. After her residency, she worked as a clinical pharmacy specialist for the Central Alabama VA Inpatient Psychiatry and CLC units. She joined the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in 2013 and has been in her current role at the Zephyrhills CBOC since 2014. She is responsible for running a pharmacotherapy clinic, providing management of various disease states including Anticoagulation, Diabetes, Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, and Hepatitis C. Other responsibilities include reviewing prior authorization drug requests and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff. She serves as the Secretary for the hospital's Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee. Dr. Brown is a preceptor to pharmacy students and residents.



Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Jeremey Brown, Pharm.D., BCPS is the clinical pharmacist in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Brown received the Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida Gainesville campus in 2005. He completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley VA in 2006.Dr. Brown has remained with James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital since completion of the residency program. In 2007 Dr. Brown transitioned from the Emergency Department to the Surgical Intensive Care Unit where he continues to work with a multidisciplinary team to provide care to patients. Dr. Brown also serves an integral role on the Nutrition Support Team.



Rotations offered: Surgical Intensive Care/Nutrition, Nutrition (PGY-1)







Tina Burge, Pharm.D. is a clinical pharmacist for the inpatient Spinal Cord Injury service at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. Dr. Burge received her B.S. in Biomedical Science from University of South Florida in 2009 and Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida A&M University in 2013. She completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at James Haley Veterans’ Hospital in 2014. She serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools.



Rotations offered: Spinal Cord Injury (PGY-1 elective), Spinal Cord Injury Focus- Antimicrobial Stewardship Program (PGY-2 ID elective)







Yen Chau, Pharm.D. is a clinical pharmacist in Internal Medicine at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Chau received her Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL in 2005. She then went on and completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency in 2006. Dr. Chau is actively involved with pharmacy students and residents. She serves as a PGY 1 preceptor for the ASHP Residency Learning System for General Medicine and is a co-preceptor with Ashleigh Joseph for ADR reporting longitudinal administrative learning experience.



Rotations offered: Internal Medicine I and Internal Medicine II (PGY-1); ADR reporting longitudinal administrative learning experience (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Heidi M. Clawson, Pharm.D., BCPP currently works as the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Outpatient Mental Health. She previously worked as the Bar Code Medication Administration (BCMA) Coordinator for Pharmacy at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital and for the Veterans’ Integrated Service Network (VISN) as the VISN 8 Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM) Data Manager. Heidi completed her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Mercer University Southern School of Pharmacy. She also completed a General Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital and a Fellowship in Informatics at the Bay Pines VA.



Rotations offered: Psychiatry







Melinda Cruz, Pharm.D., BCPS received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from The University of Illinois at Chicago in 2007. She completed an ASHP accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Advocate Christ Medical Center and Advocate Children's Hospital in the Chicago suburbs from 2007-2008. Following completion of her residency, Dr. Cruz worked at the Louis Stokes Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center as a clinical pharmacist for internal medicine from 2008-2011 where she also precepted residents and students. She then accepted a clinical pharmacist position at Franciscan St. Margaret Health in Indiana from 2011-2014 and was actively involved in the development and implementation of a pharmacy driven discharge medication reconciliation service. She currently serves as a clinical pharmacist for the internal medicine service within James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital and is an integral part of the interdisciplinary medicine team. She is actively involved in the training of pharmacy students and residents.



Rotations offered: Internal Medicine (PGY-1)







Laura DeMonarco-Byrd, Pharm.D. BCPS is a clinical pharmacist in Internal Medicine at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. Dr. Byrd received her B.S. in Biology from Florida State University in 2007 and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Florida in 2011. She went on to complete an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital from 2011-2012 and became Board Certified in Pharmacotherapy. She serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools in internal medicine.



Rotations offered: Internal Medicine (PGY-1)







Joseph J. Fierro, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Ambulatory Care/Specialty Clinics at the James A Haley Veterans’ Hospital. He earned his Pharm.D. degree from the University of Florida in 2008. He then completed an ASHP accredited PGY-1 (post-graduate year one) Pharmacy Practice residency at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System in Gainesville, Florida with emphasis in primary care. Afterward, he pursued an ASHP accredited PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He currently is a clinical pharmacy specialist in the Anticoagulation clinic, where he also serves as the hospital anticoagulation program manager. In this position, Dr. Fierro is a practitioner, managing all aspects of outpatient anticoagulation therapy. He also is a clinical pharmacist of the specialty clinics, working in the resistant hypertension clinic, and also works with many of the Specialty Clinics providing prior authorization, or recommendations for alternative therapy, for non-formulary medication requests. His emphasis is in rheumatology, GI and pulmonary specialties. Additionally, Dr. Fierro is an Associate Clinical Professor for the University of South Florida and University of Florida College of Pharmacy and precepts students from colleges of pharmacy on rotation at the Tampa VA. He also volunteers at the USF-student run clinic (BRIDGE Clinic) and serves as a pharmacist mentor and volunteer providing disease-state management to those underserved patients in the university community area. He earned his board certification as an ambulatory care pharmacist (BCACP) in 2012. He serves as preceptor for students on their ambulatory care APPE rotation and residents on their ambulatory care, anticoagulation and renal hypertension elective learning experiences.



Rotations offered: Anticoagulation, Renal Hypertension (PGY-2)







Shane Fishco, Pharm.D. is the Oncology Pharmacy Program Manager at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Fishco received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Florida, College of Pharmacy in 1999. He went on to complete a Pharmacy Residency at Clinical Pharmacology Services, Inc. in 2000 followed by a Pharmacy Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in 2002. His responsibilities include: monitoring and tailoring drug therapy in patients receiving chemotherapy, providing and facilitating supportive care, and providing drug information for the multidisciplinary team and patients. Dr. Fishco is a preceptor to pharmacy residents and students during their oncology rotation. His areas of interest include: colon cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and head and neck cancer.



Rotation offered: Oncology/Hematology (PGY-1 or PGY-2)





Jaela Fredenrich, Pharm.D., BCIDP is the ID Pharmacy Program Manager and a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Infectious Diseases at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Florida, and completed a PGY-1 residency at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. She also completed a PGY-2 in Critical Care and served as an assistant clinical professor at the VA North Texas Health Care System and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Pharmacy in Dallas, Texas. She is currently the Director for the PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Infectious Diseases at James A. Haley. Her daily responsibilities include overseeing the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, monitoring drug therapy for patients on the Infectious Disease consult service and Outpatient ID clinics, and assisting in teaching medical/pharmacy residents and students. Dr. Fredenrich is a member of the, Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee, P&T Committee, VISN 8 HCV and ASP workgroups, and the Residency Advisory Committee. Dr. Fredenrich is also a member of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, MAD-ID, and The American Society of Health System Pharmacists. She has published in the American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education. Her professional interests include antimicrobial stewardship and sepsis management in medical and surgical ICU patients. Dr. Fredenrich serves as preceptor for residents and pharmacy students for the ID inpatient consult service, antimicrobial stewardship, and ID Clinics/Hep C.

Rotations offered: Infectious Disease







Leann James, Pharm.D. received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida in 1990. She completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in 1991. She currently serves as a clinical pharmacist for the Internal Medicine Service within the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital and is an integral part of the interdisciplinary medicine team. Dr. James serves as a preceptor for pharmacy students and residents.



Rotations offered: Internal Medicine (PGY-1)







Shalonda Johnson, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Emergency Department at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. She received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida A&M University in 2009. The following year, she completed an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital where she is currently working as an integral part of the interdisciplinary emergency medicine team. Her daily activities include participating in codes (STEMI, Blue, and Stroke), providing medication reconciliation, pharmacokinetic dosing, performing patient counseling for discharge medications, and providing didactic and experiential training in Clinical Pharmacy for clinical pharmacy residents and students. Other responsibilities include reviewing prior authorization drug requests and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff.



Rotations offered: Emergency Medicine (PGY-1)







Ashleigh N. Joseph, Pharm.D., BCACP received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2007. After graduation, she went on to complete a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. Dr. Joseph is a Board Certified Ambulatory Care Pharmacist (BCACP) and currently practices as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Ambulatory Care in the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital Women’s Center. Some of her duties include running a Pharmacy Clinic, providing disease state management of various disease states including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and anticoagulation. Other responsibilities include pre-conception counseling and medication review for evaluation of safety in pregnancy. She is also responsible for non-formulary medication review for Ambulatory Care as well as Gynecology and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff. She serves as one of the hospital's Adverse Drug Event coordinators, member of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee and precepts pharmacy students as well as PGY-1 and PGY-2 pharmacy residents. Dr. Joseph's interests include Women's Health, hormone therapy and diabetes.



Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care, Ambulatory Care Elective (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Ashley Kelleher, Pharm.D., BCPS received an Associate of Arts Degree in Biology from University of Florida in 2008 and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Florida in 2012. She is a licensed pharmacist in the state of Florida and is a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist. She completed an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 Residency with a focus in Primary Care at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System in 2013. After residency, she worked as a Staff Clinical Pharmacist in Cardiology at Florida Hospital Orlando. In 2014, she accepted a position as a Staff Pharmacist at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. In 2015, she began training in the Outpatient Oncology Clinic and now works as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Hematology/Oncology. Dr. Kelleher collaborates with medical and nursing staff to maximize benefits while trying to minimize toxicities of chemotherapy/immunotherapy for a variety of hematologic and solid organ malignancies. Her daily responsibilities include monitoring regimens, facilitating supportive care, reviewing non-formulary drug requests, counseling patients on new regimens, and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic/inpatient staff.



Rotation offered: Hematology/Oncology elective (PGY-1)







Julie M. King, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacist specializing in geriatrics, long-term care, and hospice/palliative care. Dr. King received her B.S. in Biomedical Science from the University of South Florida in 2007, her Doctor of Pharmacy from Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2014, and completed a post-doctoral ASHP accredited PGY-1 residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in 2015. She is involved in the clinical training of residents and pharmacy students (IPPE and APPE) and holds academic affiliations with UF, LECOM, USF, NOVA, and Florida A&M. Additionally, Dr. King serves as a PGY-1 resident mentor and facilitates MUE’s, SOP’s, CE development, and research projects as a co-investigator. She was a clinical staff pharmacist both inpatient and outpatient with secondary clinical appointments providing coverage in the Anticoagulation Clinic and Emergency Room prior to joining the Community Living Center (CLC). Currently, Dr. King’s primary responsibilities include order processing for the CLC/HPCU, review of pharmacy consults, and interdisciplinary management of various disease states and geriatric syndromes including (but not limited to) hypertension, anticoagulation, diabetes, pain management, dementia, failure to thrive, and end-of-life care. In addition to geriatrics and hospice, her practice interests include psychiatry, mentoring, and leadership development/education. Outside of work, Dr. King enjoys antiquing, riding motorcycles, playing the piano, and working in her studio making jewelry, stained glass, or painting.



Rotations offered: Geriatrics (PGY-1 elective)







Matthew Luong, Pharm.D., BCPS, is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Ambulatory Care at the Brooksville VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida College of Pharmacy in 2015. The following year, he completed an ASHP-Accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the North Florida/South Georgia VA Health System, where he also received his Teaching Certificate. Afterward, he started working at the Tampa VA Health System and has been at his current role at the Brooksville CBOC since 2017. He is a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist. His responsibilities include running a pharmacotherapy clinic, providing management of various disease states including Anticoagulation, Diabetes, Hypertension, Dyslipidemia, and Hepatitis C. Other responsibilities include reviewing prior authorization drug requests and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff.



Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Elise R. Lyver, Pharm.D., BCPS, is the Pain Pharmacy Program Manager at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, FL. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Temple University. She completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and became Board Certified in Pharmacotherapy. Dr. Lyver has worked at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital since completion of her residency. She serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools.



Rotations offered: Pain Management (PGY1)







Kimberly Mattox, Pharm.D. is the Associate Chief of Pharmacy for Clinical and Educational Programs at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital and Clinics (JAHVH) in Tampa, FL. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Minnesota. She completed her fellowship in geriatrics at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. She has published medical literature, including publications in Principles and Practices of Geriatric Psychiatry, the American Journal of Medicine, Hospital Pharmacy, and Topics in Geriatric Rehabilitation. She has been a facilitator for the ASHP Residency Learning System (RLS) and Residency Program Design and Conduct (RPDC) workshops since 1998. Dr. Mattox was the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director at the JAHVH from 2007 to 2018.



Rotations offered: Longitudinal Administration (PGY-1)







Niesha McBurrows, Pharm.D. is an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist at the Lakeland VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). Dr. McBurrows received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, FL in 2006. She went on to complete an ASHP- accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, FL in 2007. Dr. McBurrows has worked at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital since completion of her residency. She has been in her role in Ambulatory Care since January 2015. Previously she worked as a clinical pharmacist for Internal Medicine from 2007-2015. She serves as a preceptor for residents and students from Florida A&M University, University of Florida, NOVA Southeastern University, and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) School of Pharmacy Bradenton Campus.



Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care







Donna McCormick, Pharm.D. received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University in 1994. She completed Pharmacy Practice and Primary Care Specialty Residencies at James. A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital following graduation. She practices at the Primary Care Annex as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model. She manages an independent medication management consult service, participates in Group Medical Appointments, cost containment initiatives, and serves as a source of drug information for veterans and team members. She is a member of the Flu Task Force.



Dr. McCormick is an adjunct professor for the Florida Schools of Pharmacy and participates in James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital’s pharmacy resident and student mentoring programs.



Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Amanda Mercurio, Pharm.D., BCPS earned her Pharm.D degree from the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy in 2012. She completed an ASHP accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice residency at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, New York. Dr. Mercurio then pursued an ASHP accredited PGY-2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy residency at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Following residency training, she accepted a position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Infectious Diseases at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. Her daily responsibilities include antimicrobial stewardship, collaborating with the infectious diseases inpatient consult service and outpatient clinics, facilitating hepatitis C treatment/monitoring through the ID department, and precepting residents and students. Dr. Mercurio serves as preceptor for residents and pharmacy students for the ID inpatient consult service, antimicrobial stewardship, and ID/HIV/HepC clinic rotations.



Rotations offered: Consult service, Antimicrobial Stewardship, and ID/HIV/HepC Clinic (PGY-1 and PGY-2)







Dana Pepe, Pharm.D. is a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Golf Team at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Pepe also routinely works in the Anticoagulation clinic as well. She completed her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida in 2001 and completed an ASHP residency at the Tampa VA the following year. She currently works in conjunction with the USF College of Medicine Internal Medicine Residency program and is a preceptor to both pharmacy students and residents.



Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care







Lourdes M. Reyes, Pharm.D. BCPP CTTs is an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist at the South Hillsborough VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). Dr. Reyes received the Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Puerto Rico Medical Science campus in 2005. She completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at St. Joseph's Hospital in 2006. Dr. Reyes worked for 2 years at the Florida Hospital as Clinical Pharmacist for Women's Center, Pediatric and Neonatal Unit then accepted a clinical pharmacist position for the Domiciliary Care for Homeless veterans at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in 2008. Her responsibilities include providing management of various disease states including Diabetes, Hypertension, Dyslipidemia, and Smoking Cessation as well as reviewing prior authorization drug requests and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff. She is also involved in the clinical training of Pharm.D candidates and residents at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital.



Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care





Robert Richardson, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCGP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Geriatrics at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, directly located in the Haley’s Cove Community Living Center (CLC). He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science Education from the University of Florida in 2009 and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2014. After graduation, he went on and completed an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. After residency, he went to work as a rotational staff pharmacist within the inpatient and outpatient pharmacies, while also working in various clinical areas which included the Operating Room, Emergency Department and inpatient Spinal Cord Injury units. Now, he currently works as the Geriatric Pharmacy Program Manager. His responsibilities involve both administrative and clinical duties to ensure appropriate standards are met regarding a pharmacist’s role in nursing home practice. Along with his duties in the nursing home, he also works with the inpatient hospice/palliative-care unit for veterans electing end-of-life/comfort care. Dr. Richardson is currently Board Certified as a Pharmacotherapy Specialist and is also board certified in Geriatric Pharmacy Practice. Dr. Richardson precepts pharmacy students from multiple schools in the state of Florida, along with pharmacy residents.



Rotations offered: Geriatrics (PGY-1)







Amanda Ryan, Pharm.D., is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from D’Youville College in 2015. She completed an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at the Milo C. Huempfner VA Health Care Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 2016. She subsequently completed an ASHP accredited PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida in 2017. Her daily responsibilities include medication therapy management in primary care disease states, such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and hepatitis C. Additional responsibilities include prior authorization drug requests and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff.



Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care







Pamela Smith, Pharm.D., BCPS, is a clinical pharmacist in Internal Medicine at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. Dr. Smith received her B.S. in Molecular Biology and Microbiology from University of Central Florida in 2011 and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Florida in 2015. She completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital from 2015-2016 and became Board Certified in Pharmacotherapy. She serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools.



Rotations offered: Internal Medicine (PGY-1)







Bradley Stein, Pharm.D. is the clinical pharmacist for the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) service. Dr. Stein received his Bachelors of Arts degree in English from the George Washington University and his Pharm.D. from Rutgers School of Pharmacy in 2007. He completed his PGY-1 ASHP accredited residency from the James A. Haley VA. Dr. Stein is responsible for all pharmacy issues regarding our SCI patients. He rounds daily with the SCI attendings, responsible for long term care notes, and helps dose and verify baclofen pump orders. His other responsibilities include pharmacokinetic monitoring and dose adjusting, warfarin dose adjustments, antibiotic recommendations, and ordering labs and medications. The SCI elective rotation involves complicated patient physiology, multitude of medications, and utilizing many aspects learned from other rotations (i.e. warfarin, kinetics, geriatrics, antibiotics, cholesterol, diabetes, etc). Dr. Stein precepts students from 5 pharmacy schools in the state and offers a rotation for PGY-1 residents.



Rotations offered: Spinal Cord Injury







Margaret Swindler, Pharm.D., BCPS is the Clinical Pharmacist for Cardiothoracic and General Surgery at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Swindler received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida in 2012. She completed an ASHP residency at the Malcom Randall VA medical center in Gainesville, Florida the following year. Her daily activities include providing medication reconciliation, monitoring and education of anticoagulant therapy, therapeutic drug monitoring, non-formulary medication review and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff. She works closely with the medical residents for the surgical intensive care unit (SICU) and surgery teams and is a preceptor to both pharmacy students and residents.



Rotations offered: Cardiothoracic and General Surgery (PGY-1)







Natalie Verbosky, Pharm.D., BCPS, is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Cardiology Department and the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2012 from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL and a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the West Palm Beach VA. She went on to become a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist in 2013. After her residency, she began working in the Cardiology Department at the James A. Haley VA in 2014. Daily activities include collaboration with the cardiology interdisciplinary team on daily rounds and the clinical pharmacist for the heart failure consult team whose goal is to reduce re-admission rates. She serves as a preceptor for both pharmacy students and PGY-1 residents.



Rotations offered: Cardiology







Amy M. Vyhnalek, Pharm.D., BCPS received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from The Ohio State University in 2006. In 2007, she completed an ASHP accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Tampa General Hospital and received her Teaching Certificate from University of Florida. Dr. Vyhnalek has worked at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital since completion of her residency, has served as a clinical pharmacist for an interdisciplinary Internal Medicine team from 2007-2013, and now is the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) Pharmacy Program Manager. Currently, she precepts MICU elective rotations, research projects, MUEs, and has been a mentor to many PGY1 residents. She is involved with the CPR, ICU, and Preceptor Development Committees.



Rotations offered: Medical ICU (PGY-1), Antimicrobial Stewardship-ICU Focus (PGY-2)







Kristin Weldon, Pharm.D. attended pharmacy school at Lloyd L. Gregory School of Pharmacy at Palm Beach Atlantic University and graduated with honors in 2007. Completed an ASHP accredited PGY-1 pharmacy residency program at West Palm Beach VAMC prior to accepting a clinical pharmacist position at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in 2008. She has published works in both Hospital Pharmacy and Federal Practitioner and has worked with pharmacy residents on research projects. She works with inpatient vascular, and orthopedic surgery teams performing medication reconciliation, pharmacokinetic monitoring, warfarin counseling and monitoring, and prior authorization drug reviews. She is a preceptor to both pharmacy students and PGY-1 pharmacy residents.



Rotation offered: Surgery elective (PGY-1)







Niki Whitaker, Pharm.D. is a Cardiology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the cardiology department at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Whitaker received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville in 2008. She completed an ASHP PGY1 at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital that following year. In 2009 she worked in the Emergency room department, anticoagulation clinic as well as the IV room. In 2010 she made the transition to the cardiology department. She currently works closely with the entire cardiology department with inpatient, outpatient, and cardiac care unit responsibilities. She is actively involved in a heart failure consult team whose goal is to reduce re-admission rates. She is a preceptor to both pharmacy students and residents.



Rotations offered: Cardiology (PGY-1)







Christine Wright, Pharm.D. is an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Lakeland VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). Dr. Wright received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2008 and went on to complete an ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. In 2009 she began working at the outpatient pharmacy and anticoagulation clinic until she transitioned into her current role as the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Ambulatory Care at the CBOC. Her daily activities include providing medication reviews and education, managing various disease states such as diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia, and monitoring anticoagulant therapy. Other responsibilities include prior authorization drug review and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff. She is a preceptor to both pharmacy students and residents.



Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care







Hien Lai, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacist in Internal Medicine at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Lai received her B.S. in Pharmacy in 2001, and Doctor of Pharmacy in 2006 at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University in Boston, MA. She then went on and completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency in 2007. Dr. Lai serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools in Internal medicine.



Rotations offered: Internal Medicine (PGY-1)







Tiffany Ward, Pharm.D., BCPS, AAHIVP received her B.S. in Molecular and Microbiology from the University of Central Florida in 2012 and Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Florida in 2016. Following graduation, Dr. Ward completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital from 2016 to 2017 followed by a PGY2 Infectious Disease Pharmacy Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital from 2017 to 2018. She is currently employed as a Clinical Pharmacist in Acute Care/Internal Medicine at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. She became Board Certified in Pharmacotherapy in 2018 and became an approved HIV Provider by the American Academy of HIV Medicine in 2019. She serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools. She also offers a longitudinal rotation for APPE students in penicillin skin testing.



Rotations Offered: Internal Medicine I and II (PGY-1)







Kathryn Bland, Pharm.D. is a clinical pharmacist in Internal Medicine at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. Dr. Bland received her B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Mississippi in 2013 and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Mississippi in 2016. The following year, she completed an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Daily activities include medication reconciliation, patient counseling, pharmacokinetic dosing, non-formulary medication review, and serving as the medication expert to the interdisciplinary team. She serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools in internal medicine.



Rotations offered: Internal Medicine II elective (PGY-1)