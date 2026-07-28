Pharmacy Residency Program

Lisa Ballesteros, Pharm.D. is a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida, where she has been employed since 2002. She is currently working with working with four providers from the Lakeland Pharmacy Clinic. Dr. Ballesteros received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 2001. She then went on to complete an ASHP residency in Primary Care at the C.W. Bill Young VAMC in 2002. She is involved in management of various disease states including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, weight management, COPD and heart failure. She currently is a preceptor to both pharmacy students and residents.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

Christa Bordeaux, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Ambulatory Care for the Charlie Team at the James A Haley VA Primary Care Annex. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from Stony Brook University in 2008 and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Temple University in 2012. The following year, she completed an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Stony Brook University Medical Center. Afterward, she pursued an ASHP Accredited PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital where she is currently working. Her daily responsibilities include managing a Primary Care Pharmacy Clinic, managing various disease states such as Diabetes, Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension, and others. Additional responsibilities include prior authorization drug reviews and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff. She became Board Certified in Ambulatory Care Pharmacotherapy in 2018. In 2023, she became the Residency Program Director for the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program at James A Haley VA. She precepts both PGY1 and PGY2 residents.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

Jeremey Brown, Pharm.D., BCPS is the clinical pharmacist in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Brown received the Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida Gainesville campus in 2005. He completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley VA in 2006.Dr. Brown has remained with James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital since completion of the residency program. In 2007 Dr. Brown transitioned from the Emergency Department to the Surgical Intensive Care Unit where he continues to work with a multidisciplinary team to provide care to patients. Dr. Brown also serves an integral role on the Nutrition Support Team.

Rotations offered: Surgical Intensive Care/Nutrition, Nutrition (PGY-1)

Tina Burge, Pharm.D. is a clinical pharmacist for the inpatient Spinal Cord Injury service at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. Dr. Burge received her B.S. in Biomedical Science from University of South Florida in 2009 and Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida A&M University in 2013. She completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at James Haley Veterans’ Hospital in 2014. She serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools.

Rotations offered: Spinal Cord Injury (PGY-1), Spinal Cord Injury Focus- Antimicrobial Stewardship Program (PGY-2 Infectious Disease)

Cristina Byrd, Pharm.D. received her Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) from the University of Florida in 2008. Immediately following graduation, Dr. Byrd completed her PGY1 at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital where she is currently employed as a Clinical Pharmacist in Home Based Primary Care. Her responsibilities include: management of various disease states, including diabetes, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, and anticoagulation via Primary Care, serving as a source of information for both health care providers and patients regarding drug therapy and medication education. Additionally, Dr. Byrd is an Associate Clinical Professor in Pharmacy for Florida A&M University, the University of South Florida, the University of Florida, and LECOM School of Pharmacy. Rotations offered: Home Based Primary Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

Breana Caturano, Pharm.D. is a Medication Safety Officer/Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor at the James A. Haley Veterans Affairs Hospital who enjoys process improvement and integrating new advances in healthcare. Breana holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at the University of Tampa. From there, she pursued a Doctor of Pharmacy at Nova Southeastern University. Breana trained at the Miami VA Healthcare System for both her PGY-1 in Clinical Pharmacy Practice and PGY-2 in Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership. Breana believes in creating advances that impact the quality of care for our nations Veterans. Breana has completed her Lean-Six Sigma Yellow Belt certification to continue to grow in process improvement. To advance in her current role she recently completed her Medication Safety Certificate through the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists.

Yen Chau, Pharm.D. is a clinical pharmacist in Internal Medicine at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Chau received her Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL in 2005. She then went on and completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency in 2006. Dr. Chau is actively involved with pharmacy students and residents. She serves as a PGY 1 preceptor for the ASHP Residency Learning System for General Medicine and is a co-preceptor with Ashleigh Joseph for ADR reporting longitudinal administrative learning experience.

Rotations offered: Internal Medicine I and Internal Medicine II (PGY-1

Melinda Cruz, Pharm.D., BCPS received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from The University of Illinois at Chicago in 2007. She completed an ASHP accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Advocate Christ Medical Center and Advocate Children's Hospital in the Chicago suburbs from 2007-2008. Following completion of her residency, Dr. Cruz worked at the Louis Stokes Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center as a clinical pharmacist for internal medicine from 2008-2011 where she also precepted residents and students. She then accepted a clinical pharmacist position at Franciscan St. Margaret Health in Indiana from 2011-2014 and was actively involved in the development and implementation of a pharmacy driven discharge medication reconciliation service. She currently serves as a clinical pharmacist for the internal medicine service within James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital and is an integral part of the interdisciplinary medicine team. She is actively involved in the training of pharmacy students and residents.

Rotations offered: Internal Medicine (PGY-1)

Nivia Cuevas, RPh. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Hematology-Oncology Service at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida. She received her Bachelor of Pharmacy from the University of Houston. Mrs. Cuevas works as a clinical oncology pharmacist in both the outpatient and inpatient settings. She serves as a preceptor for pharmacy students and residents from surrounding pharmacy schools during their oncology rotation.

Rotation offered: Oncology/Hematology (PGY-1)

Laura DeMonarco-Byrd, Pharm.D. BCPS is a clinical pharmacist in Internal Medicine at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. Dr. Byrd received her B.S. in Biology from Florida State University in 2007 and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Florida in 2011. She went on to complete an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital from 2011-2012 and became Board Certified in Pharmacotherapy. She serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools in internal medicine.

Rotations offered: Internal Medicine (PGY-1)

Victoria Drago, Pharm.D., is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (float) in Ambulatory Care at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from NOVA Southeastern University in 2020. The following year, she completed an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Afterward, she continued at James A. Haley VA and pursued an ASHP Accredited PGY-2 in Ambulatory Care. Her daily responsibilities include medication therapy management in primary care disease states (Diabetes, Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, weight management, COPD, Smoking cessation, gout, heart failure and hypothyroidism.), reviewing prior authorization drug requests for non-formulary items and serving as a drug information resource for the clinics. She is also involved in training pharmacy students and residents.

Brittany Edward, Pharm.D. received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in 2014. She completed an ASHP accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at North Florida/South Georgia Veterans System, Tallahassee branch in 2015. Dr. Edward worked at the Washington DC VA Medical Center. She then accepted a position at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. She currently serves as a clinical pharmacist for the Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) program. As an interdisciplinary team member, she focuses on enhancing functional capacity, minimizing hospitalizations, and preserving quality of life, enabling patients to thrive in their homes while managing several different disease states. Dr. Edward is actively contributes to the training and development of pharmacy students and residents, fostering the next generation of pharmacy leaders.

Rotations offered: Geriatrics (Home Based Primary Care)

Allison Elias, Pharm.D., BCGP, is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Dr. Elias received her B.S. in Human Biology from Michigan State University in 2013 and Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy in 2017. She completed a PGY-1 residency at the North Florida/South Georgia VA in Gainesville, FL and then completed a PGY-2 Geriatrics residency at the Durham VA Health Care System in Durham, NC. She is a Board Certified Geriatric Pharmacist with a passion for optimizing medication therapy in older adults.

Rotations offered: Internal Medicine I and II (PGY-1)

Joseph J. Fierro, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Ambulatory Care/Specialty Clinics at the James A Haley Veterans’ Hospital. He earned his Pharm.D. degree from the University of Florida in 2008. He then completed an ASHP accredited PGY-1 (post-graduate year one) Pharmacy Practice residency at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System in Gainesville, Florida with emphasis in primary care. Afterward, he pursued a PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He currently is a clinical pharmacy specialist in the Anticoagulation clinic, where he also serves as the hospital anticoagulation program manager. In this position, Dr. Fierro is a practitioner, managing all aspects of outpatient anticoagulation therapy. He also is a clinical pharmacist of the specialty clinics, working in the resistant hypertension clinic, and also works with many of the Specialty Clinics providing prior authorization, or recommendations for alternative therapy, for non-formulary medications. His emphasis is in rheumatology, GI and allergy/pulmonary specialties. Additionally, Dr. Fierro is an Associate Clinical Professor for the University of South Florida and University of Florida College of Pharmacy and is an active member of FSHP and serves on their ambulatory care forum. He earned his board certification as an ambulatory care pharmacist (BCACP) in 2012. He serves as preceptor for residents on their ambulatory care, anticoagulation and renal hypertension elective learning experiences. He became the PGY2 ambulatory care residency director in 2018 and currently serves as the PGY1 residency program director.

Rotations offered: Anticoagulation, Renal Hypertension (PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

Shane Fishco, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Hematology-Oncology Service at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Fishco received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Florida and completed a Pharmacy Residency at Clinical Pharmacology Services, Inc., followed by a PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Dr. Fishco works as a clinical oncology pharmacist in both the outpatient and inpatient settings. He also serves as a pharmacy consultant to the VA National Precision Oncology Program, where he works with an interdisciplinary team to provide recommendations for cancer treatments based on tumor genomics. Dr. Fishco precepts pharmacy residents and students during their hematology-oncology rotations. Rotation offered: Oncology/Hematology (PGY-1 or PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

Vonda Ford-Stites, Pharm.D., MSCS is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Spinal Cord Injury outpatient clinics and home care program. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from Florida A&M University in 1990 and Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Nova Southeastern University in 1999. She completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at James Haley Veterans’ Hospital in 2001. In 2008, she became a Multiple Sclerosis Certified Specialist issued from the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers. She works with patients on various types of drug therapy monitoring and education in the area of spinal cord injury and related disorders (i.e., Multiple Sclerosis, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). She serves on the Medication Record Review and SCI Performance Improvement committees. She serves as a preceptor for residents and also students from Florida A & M University, Nova Southeastern University, and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) School of Pharmacy Bradenton Campus.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care, Spinal Cord Injury elective (PGY2 Ambulatory Care)

Jaela Fredenrich, Pharm.D., BCIDP is the Associate Chief of Clinical/Education at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Florida and completed a PGY-1 residency at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. She also completed a PGY-2 in Critical Care and served as an assistant clinical professor at the VA North Texas Health Care System and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Pharmacy in Dallas, Texas. She worked for 8 years as the Infectious Diseases Program Manager and PGY-2 ID Residency Director, prior to becoming an Associate Chief in 2022. Dr. Fredenrich oversees 70 Clinical Pharmacists in the Ambulatory and Specialty Care sections and is a member of the P&T Committee, Hospital Affiliations, and Credentialing Committee. She has published in Pharmacy and the American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education. Dr. Fredenrich serves as preceptor for residents for grand rounds, major projects, and administration.

Rotations offered: Practice Management

Shirley George, Pharm.D., BCACP received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2003. Upon graduation, Dr. George completed an ASHP Accredited Residency in Pharmacy Practice at the James A. Haley VA Hospital in 2004. Dr. George is a Board Certified Ambulatory Care Pharmacist (BCACP) and currently practices as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Her daily responsibilities include running a pharmacotherapy clinic providing direct patient care and management of various disease states such as Diabetes, Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, and Hepatitis C. Other responsibilities include reviewing prior authorization drug requests, and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinical staff via e-consults or during PACT team meetings. She is an active member of the Veteran Health Education Committee. She also works with the Weight Management Group Medical Clinic. Dr. George serves as preceptor to both PGY1 and PGY2 residents along with pharmacy students.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

Sidorela Gllava, PharmD, BCPS received her Doctor of Pharmacy from University of South Florida College of Pharmacy in 2017. After graduation, Dr. Gllava completed a PGY-1 residency and a PGY-2 Infectious Diseases Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Dr. Gllava subsequently worked in Outpatient Pharmacy as an operations pharmacist and also provided additional coverage in ID during the COVID-19 Pandemic. In January 2022, she accepted a position as ID Pharmacy Program Manager at JAHVA. Her daily tasks include reviewing and updating the Pharmacokinetics program and monitoring drug therapy for patients on the ID consult service and Outpatient ID clinics. She is part of the Antimicrobial Stewardship team and helps with development and implementation of ASP program goals. Dr. Gllava assists in teaching medical/pharmacy residents and students. She is a member of the Infection Control Committee, Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee, VISN 2 ASP workgroups, and Influenza Task Force. Dr. Gllava serves as preceptor for residents and pharmacy students for the ID inpatient consult service, antimicrobial stewardship, and ID Clinics/Hep C.

Rotations Offered: Infectious Diseases (PGY1 and PGY2 Infectious Diseases)

Ashley Gorman, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Home Based Primary Care at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from St. John Fisher College and completed an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System. Afterward, she pursued an ASHP accredited PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Upon completion of her PGY-2 residency she transitioned to the pain management pharmacy program manager. She then returned to ambulatory care and worked in an outpatient clinic as an ambulatory care pharmacist until switching roles and starting in Home Base Primary Care. Her daily responsibilities include medication therapy management of various disease states such as diabetes, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, and COPD. Other responsibilities include reviewing prior authorization drug requests, weekly multidisciplinary team meetings, and providing drug information to the team.

Rotations offered: Home Based Primary Care

Timothy Ho, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (float) in Ambulatory Care at the James A Haley Veterans’ Hospital. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Rhode Island in 2012. He subsequently completed an ASHP accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and an ASHP accredited PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Daily responsibilities include medication therapy management in primary care disease states (diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, COPD and smoking cessation), reviewing prior authorization drug requests and serving as a drug information resource for the clinics. He is also involved in training pharmacy students and residents.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

JJasmine S. Howell Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in the Acute Recovery Center (ARC). She received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2015. The following year, she completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Florida A&M University and the Apalachee Mental Health Center. After her residency, she worked as an inpatient clinical pharmacy specialist for the Central Alabama VA Inpatient Psychiatry. She joined the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in 2020 in her current role. She is responsible for participating on the interdisciplinary inpatient psychiatry team providing management for various mental health disease states such as schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. Additionally she helps to provide management for ambulatory care disease states while Veteran’s are on the unit including anticoagulation, diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. Other responsibilities include reviewing prior authorization drug requests and reviewing mental health population metrics on the Psychotropic Drug Safety Initiative (PDSI) dashboard. Dr. Howell is a preceptor to pharmacy students and residents.

Rotations offered: Inpatient Psychiatry (PGY-1 and PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

Lyanne Irizarry, Pharm.D., CDE is Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Endocrinology team at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Irizarry received her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Purdue University in 1994 and Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in 2000. She completed an ASHP-Accredited Ambulatory Care/Primary Care Pharmacy Residency at James A. Haley VA Hospital (JAHVA), Tampa, FL in 2004. Upon completion of her pharmacy residency program she immediately accepted a position at JAHVA as a clinical pharmacist and became a Certified Diabetes Educator in 2005. As her primary VA responsibility, Dr. Irizarry practices as clinical pharmacy specialist in Endocrine/Diabetes Interdisciplinary team. She works in close collaboration with the Director of the Endocrinology Specialty clinics, as well as, Primary Care Providers to ensure that patients with diabetes and other endocrine disorders receive the most appropriate, safe, and cost-effective drug therapy at JAHVA. Dr. Irizarry has full responsibility to develop necessary services such as consultation, patient monitoring, patient counseling, and medication management clinics within the primary care framework. Dr. Irizarry serves as JAHVA pharmacy representative at the Diabetes Pharmacy Specialist Group and participates as needed in employee health fairs and patient education programs. She serves as preceptor for pharmacy residency (PGY2) elective rotation in diabetes specialty care.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY2 Ambulatory Care)

Bionqua (Lynch) Johnson, Pharm.D., BCACP received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of South Florida in 2018. After graduation, Dr. Johnson completed a PGY1 in Acute Care at Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Healthcare System and then a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital where she is currently employed as a Clinical Pharmacist in Home Based Primary Care. Her responsibilities include: management of various disease states, including diabetes, heart failure, COPD, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. She provides healthcare information to both health care providers and patients regarding drug therapy and medication education and also performs evaluation of non-formulary drug consults. Dr. Johnson is a licensed pharmacist in the state of Florida and a Board Certified Ambulatory Care Pharmacist.

Rotations offered: Home Based Primary Care/Geriatrics

Sung Soo Kim, PharmD received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy in 2021. After graduation, Dr. Kim completed PGY-1 residency and PGY-2 Infectious Diseases Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Dr. Kim has been working as Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Infectious Diseases since July 2023. His daily tasks include reviewing outpatient antimicrobial use Theradoc alerts, providing COVID-19 and Hepatitis C treatment selection, monitoring drug therapy for patients on the ID consult service and Outpatient ID clinics, and teaching pharmacy/medical residents and students. Dr. Kim is part of the Antimicrobial Stewardship local committee, Influenza Task Force, and VISN 2 ASP Workgroups. Dr. Kim serves as the Vaccine Champion of James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital.

Rotations Offered: Infectious Diseases (PGY1 and PGY2 Infectious Diseases)

Julie M. King, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacist specializing in geriatrics, long-term care, and hospice/palliative care. Dr. King received her B.S. in Biomedical Science from the University of South Florida in 2007, her Doctor of Pharmacy from Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2014, and completed a post-doctoral ASHP accredited PGY-1 residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in 2015. She is involved in the clinical training of residents and pharmacy students (IPPE and APPE) and holds academic affiliations with UF, LECOM, USF, NOVA, and Florida A&M. Additionally, Dr. King serves as a PGY-1 resident mentor and facilitates MUE’s, SOP’s, CE development, and research projects as a co-investigator. She was a clinical staff pharmacist both inpatient and outpatient with secondary clinical appointments providing coverage in the Anticoagulation Clinic and Emergency Room prior to joining the Community Living Center (CLC). Currently, Dr. King’s primary responsibilities include order processing for the CLC/HPCU, review of pharmacy consults, and interdisciplinary management of various disease states and geriatric syndromes including (but not limited to) hypertension, anticoagulation, diabetes, pain management, dementia, failure to thrive, and end-of-life care. In addition to geriatrics and hospice, her practice interests include psychiatry, mentoring, and leadership development/education. Outside of work, Dr. King enjoys antiquing, riding motorcycles, playing the piano, and working in her studio making jewelry, stained glass, or painting.

Rotations offered: Geriatrics (PGY-1)

Michelle Koehn, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Primary Care (PACT) Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the New Port Richey Outpatient Clinic. Dr. Koehn received her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Florida in 2019. She completed an ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency focused in ambulatory care at Advent Health Celebration the following year. She then went on to complete a PGY2 Ambulatory Care residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics in 2021. After completing residency, Dr. Koehn continued her journey with the James A. Haley VA as the PACT pharmacist at the Lecanto CBOC for 4 years, before moving to the New Port Richey clinic to continue as a PACT pharmacist. Her responsibilities include medication management for common ambulatory care conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, heart failure, COPD, smoking cessation, and hypothyroidism. Dr. Koehn serves as a preceptor for PGY1 and PGY2 Ambulatory Care residents, as well as precepts pharmacy students for their ambulatory care APPE rotations from surrounding pharmacy schools.

Hien Lai, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacist in Internal Medicine at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Lai received her B.S. in Pharmacy in 2001, and Doctor of Pharmacy in 2006 at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University in Boston, MA. She then went on and completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency in 2007. Dr. Lai serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools in Internal medicine.

Rotations offered: Internal Medicine (PGY-1)

Matthew Luong, Pharm.D., BCPS, is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Ambulatory Care at the Brooksville VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida College of Pharmacy in 2015. The following year, he completed an ASHP-Accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the North Florida/South Georgia VA Health System, where he also received his Teaching Certificate. Afterward, he started working at the Tampa VA Health System and has been at his current role at the Brooksville CBOC since 2017. He is a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist. His responsibilities include running a pharmacotherapy clinic, providing management of various disease states including diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, COPD, CHF, gout, hypothyroidism, neuropathy, weight loss, and tobacco cessation. Other responsibilities include reviewing prior authorization drug requests and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

Sullivan Lynch, Pharm.D., is a Clinical Pharmacist in Internal Medicine at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Lynch received his B.S. in Biology in 2011 from the Georgia Institute of Technology [Georgia Tech] in Atlanta, GA, and Doctor of Pharmacy in 2016 from University of South Florida in Tampa, FL. He then completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency in 2017 at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Dr. Lynch has worked at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital since completion of his residency and has been with the Internal Medicine service since 2019. He serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools in Internal medicine.

Rotations offered: Internal Medicine (PGY-1)

Elise R. Lyver, Pharm.D., BCPS, is the Pain Pharmacy Program Manager at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, FL. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Temple University. She completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and became Board Certified in Pharmacotherapy. Dr. Lyver has worked at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital since completion of her residency. She serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools.

Rotations offered: Pain Management (PGY1)

Gregory Martin, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Ambulatory Care at the New Port Richey VA Clinic. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Florida in 2018. He completed an ASHP accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. His daily responsibilities include medication therapy management of primary care disease states such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, COPD, heart failure, tobacco cessation, and hepatitis C. Additional responsibilities include reviewing prior authorization drug requests and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY1 and PGY2 Ambulatory Care)

Niesha McBurrows, Pharm.D, is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Home Based Primary Care at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida A&M University in 2006. Following her graduation, she completed an ASHP-accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in 2007. After finishing her residency, Dr. McBurrows joined the James A. Haley VA, where she initially worked as a clinical pharmacist in Internal Medicine. She later transitioned to a role in Ambulatory Care and subsequently moved to specialty clinics, including the Anticoagulation and Renal Anemia Clinics. She eventually took on her current role in Home Based Primary Care. In addition to her clinical duties, Dr. McBurrows serves as a preceptor for residents and students from Florida A&M University, the University of Florida, NOVA Southeastern University, and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) School of Pharmacy, Bradenton Campus.

Rotations offered: Home Based Primary Care/Geriatrics

Donna McCormick, Pharm.D. received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University in 1994. She completed Pharmacy Practice and Primary Care Specialty Residencies at James. A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital following graduation. She practices at the Primary Care Annex as a Clinical Pharmacy Provider in a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model. Her primary responsibility is medication management service for a variety of disease states including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, heart failure, COPD, weight management, gout, hypothyroidism, diabetic neuropathic pain, low complexity mental health disorders, tobacco cessation, and hepatitis C. She also coordinates a student longitudinal population health experience, participates in cost containment initiatives, and serves as a source of drug information for veterans and team members. She is a member of the Flu Task Force. Dr. McCormick is an adjunct professor for the Florida Schools of Pharmacy and participates in James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital’s pharmacy resident and student mentoring programs.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

Bernard Murray, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital (JAHVA). Dr. Murray received his B.A. in Biology from Nova Southeastern University in 2009, located in Davie, Florida and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Howard University College of Pharmacy in 2013, located in Washington, D.C. He went on to immediately complete an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital from 2013-2014, and thereafter, became Board Certified in Pharmacotherapy in 2014. He serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding schools in internal medicine. He also offers a longitudinal rotation for students dealing with naloxone education and prevention of hospital acquired delirium.

Rotations offered: Internal Medicine I and II (PGY-1).

Debra Pizzi, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. Dr. Pizzi graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Biology from the University of South Florida; she graduated with highest honors receiving her Pharm.D. degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007 where she was a member of Rho Chi National Pharmacy Honor Society and Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity. In 2008, Dr. Pizzi completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital where she is currently a Clinical Pharmacist in Primary Care. She was board certified in Ambulatory Care in 2015. Her responsibilities include: management of various disease states, including diabetes, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, and hepatitis C via Primary Care, serving as a source of information for both health care providers and patients regarding drug therapy and medication education, and evaluation of non-formulary drug consults. She also works with the Weight Loss Medications group via group medical appointments and VA video connect She is also a member of the Patient Education Review Materials committee . Dr. Pizzi precepts pharmacy students, PGY1 residents and PGY2 residents.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY-1 and PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

Lourdes M. Reyes, Pharm.D. BCPP CTTs is an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist at the South Hillsborough VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). Dr. Reyes received the Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Puerto Rico Medical Science campus in 2005. She completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at St. Joseph's Hospital in 2006. Dr. Reyes worked for 2 years at the Florida Hospital as Clinical Pharmacist for Women's Center, Pediatric and Neonatal Unit then accepted a clinical pharmacist position for the Domiciliary Care for Homeless veterans at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in 2008. Her responsibilities include providing management of various disease states including Diabetes, Hypertension, Dyslipidemia, and Smoking Cessation as well as reviewing prior authorization drug requests and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic staff. She is also involved in the clinical training of Pharm.D candidates and residents at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY1 and PGY2 Ambulatory Care)

Robert Richardson, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCGP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Geriatrics at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, directly located in the Haley’s Cove Community Living Center (CLC). He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science Education from the University of Florida in 2009 and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2014. After graduation, he went on and completed an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. After residency, he went to work as a rotational staff pharmacist within the inpatient and outpatient pharmacies, while also working in various clinical areas which included the Operating Room, Emergency Department and inpatient Spinal Cord Injury units. Now, he currently works as the Geriatric Pharmacy Program Manager. His responsibilities involve both administrative and clinical duties to ensure appropriate standards are met regarding a pharmacist’s role in nursing home practice, which encompasses both long-term care and subacute rehabilitation. Along with his duties in the nursing home, he also works with the inpatient hospice/palliative-care unit for veterans electing end-of-life/comfort care. Dr. Richardson is currently Board Certified as a Pharmacotherapy Specialist and is also Board Certified in Geriatric Pharmacy Practice. Dr. Richardson precepts pharmacy students from multiple schools in the state of Florida, along with pharmacy residents.

Rotations offered: Geriatrics (PGY-1)

Allison Rodawold, Pharm.D. is an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the South Hillsborough VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). Dr. Rodawold received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy in 2021. The following year, she completed an ASHP accredited PGY-1 Residency at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Healthcare System. After residency, Dr. Rodawold worked as a PACT pharmacist at the Orlando VA Healthcare System until transferring to a PACT pharmacist position at the James A. Haley Veterans hospital in 2024. Her responsibilities include providing management of various disease states including Diabetes, Hypertension, Dyslipidemia, Smoking cessation, Heart failure and medication reviews and education. Other responsibilities include prior authorization drug review and providing drug information to the interdisciplinary clinic team. Dr. Rodawold serves as a preceptor for both pharmacy students and residents.

Rotations offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY1 and PGY2 Ambulatory Care)

Reshma Shah, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Mercer University School of Pharmacy in May 2006. The following year, she completed a post-doctoral PGY-1 Residency with an emphasis in primary care at Bay Pines VAHCS. Dr. Shah has worked at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital since 2008 where she primarily practiced as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) to assist in medication therapy management. Her clinical responsibilities involved the management of patients with hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, hepatitis C and compliance. Most recently she has taken the role of Whole Health Clinical Pharmacist. James Haley is one of eighteen flagship VA sites implementing the integrative medicine approach to empower Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. Dr Shah has completed a two year fellowship in Integrative Medicine from the Andrew Weil Center of Integrative Medicine. With this training her hope is to integrate Whole Health in the journey to empower veterans to improve their mind, body and spirit for their health and life’s purpose. Dr. Shah serves as a preceptor for pharmacy students and residents.

Rotations offered: Whole Health elective (PGY2 Ambulatory Care)

Cheyanne Shook, Pharm.D., MBA, BCOP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Hematology-Oncology Service at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Shook received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Kentucky and completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY followed by a PGY-2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System in San Antonio, TX. Dr. Shook works as a clinical oncology pharmacist in both the outpatient and inpatient settings. She precepts pharmacy residents and students during their hematology-oncology rotations.

Rotation offered: Oncology/Hematology (PGY-1 or PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

Pamela Smith, Pharm.D., BCPS, is a clinical pharmacist in Internal Medicine at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. Dr. Smith received her B.S. in Molecular Biology and Microbiology from University of Central Florida in 2011 and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Florida in 2015. She completed an ASHP accredited Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital from 2015-2016 and became Board Certified in Pharmacotherapy. She serves as a preceptor for residents and students from surrounding pharmacy schools.

Rotations offered: Internal Medicine (PGY-1)

Bradley Stein, Pharm.D. is the clinical pharmacist for the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) service. Dr. Stein received his Bachelors of Arts degree in English from the George Washington University and his Pharm.D. from Rutgers School of Pharmacy in 2007. He completed his PGY-1 ASHP accredited residency from the James A. Haley VA. Dr. Stein is responsible for all pharmacy issues regarding our SCI patients. He rounds daily with the SCI attendings, responsible for long term care notes, and helps dose and verify baclofen pump orders. His other responsibilities include pharmacokinetic monitoring and dose adjusting, warfarin dose adjustments, antibiotic recommendations, and ordering labs and medications. The SCI elective rotation involves complicated patient physiology, multitude of medications, and utilizing many aspects learned from other rotations (i.e. warfarin, kinetics, geriatrics, antibiotics, cholesterol, diabetes, etc.). Dr. Stein precepts students from 5 pharmacy schools in the state and offers a rotation for PGY-1 residents.

Rotations offered: Spinal Cord Injury (PGY-1), Spinal Cord Injury Focus- Antimicrobial Stewardship Program (PGY-2 Infectious Disease)

Ja’Miera Stuart, Pharm.D is a Clinical Pharmacy Practioner in the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic. Dr. Stuart received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy in 2021. She then went on to complete her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, DC, and her PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at the the North Florida/ South Georgia VA Healthsystem in Gainesville, FL. Dr. Stuart joined Team Tampa in 2023, where she is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Outpatient Tampa Mental Health Clinic. She is responsible for managing patients with a myriad of mental health diagnoses including depression, bipolar disorder ,and schizophrenia to name a few. Other responsibilities include completing prior authorization drug requests and monitoring the Psychotropic Drug Safety Initiative (PDSI) dashboard for mental health related metrics. She is also involved with the Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans and the Substance Use Disorder Domiciliary.

Rotations offered: Outpatient Psychiatry (PGY-1)

Ashley Unvericht, Pharm.D., BCPS received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Florida in 2012. She completed an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 Residency with a focus in Primary Care at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System in 2013 and became Board Certified in Pharmacotherapy. After residency, she worked as a Staff Clinical Pharmacist in Cardiology at Florida Hospital Orlando. In 2014, she accepted a position at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. She worked as a clinical pharmacist in Hematology/Oncology from 2015-2023 and she currently works as a clinical pharmacist for Home Based Primary Care. Dr. Unvericht serves as a preceptor for pharmacy students and residents.

Rotation offered: Home Based Primary Care/Geriatrics

Margaret Walker, Pharm.D., BCPS is the Clinical Pharmacist for Cardiothoracic and General Surgery at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Walker received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida in 2012. She completed an ASHP residency at the Malcom Randall VA medical center in Gainesville, Florida the following year. She serves as a preceptor for both residents and students in the inpatient surgery department and also offers a longitudinal rotation for students dealing with naloxone education and acute on chronic pain management. Daily activities include collaboration with the surgery interdisciplinary team on rounds, medication reconciliation, pharmacokinetic monitoring, anticoagulation management and counseling, non-formulary drug request reviews, and drug information questions.

Rotations offered: Cardiothoracic and General Surgery (PGY-1)

Sean Ustic, Pharm.D., BCCCP is currently the Pain Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in the Chronic Pain Clinic throughout the Tampa VA. Sean completed his PharmD at the University of Arizona in 2009. Then, trained at Lakeland Regional as a PGY-1 with a longitudinal rotation in pain. Went on to complete a specialty residency at Moffitt Cancer Center in Pain/Palliative Care. Soon after, became the Clinical Coordinator, BCCCP Critical Care pharmacist, and Pain Specialist for BayCare at the South Florida Baptist Hospital. Precepted numerous pharmacy students, and started the ASHP accredited residency there at SFBH. In addition, led the Practice Resource Nurses Pain committee, designed several pain, non-opioid and opioid order sets and protocols, created/validated/leveraged the BayCare Opioid Stewardship dashboard, and became the BayCare Opioid Stewardship and Pain Management Content expert. Educating upcoming pharmacy students/residents about pain, non-opioids and opioids, has been a rewarding experience of breaching the underappreciated understanding of pain treatment/monitoring and safety.

Rotation offered: Chronic Pain (opportunity for acute pain with Pain Clinic Interventionalists)

Natalie Verbosky, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Cardiology Department at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2012 from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL and a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the West Palm Beach VA. She went on to become a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist in 2013. After her residency, she began working in the Cardiology Department at the James A. Haley VA in 2014. Daily activities include collaboration with the cardiology interdisciplinary team on daily rounds and the clinical pharmacist for the heart failure consult team whose goal is to reduce re-admission rates. She serves as a preceptor for both pharmacy students and PGY-1 residents.

Rotations offered: Cardiology (PGY1)

Jennifer A. Villarino, Pharm.D., CPH received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. In 2008, she obtained her Consultant Pharmacist license. Upon graduation she accepted a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position at Palms of Pasadena Hospital in Pasadena, Florida. She worked primarily in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU). Her duties included medication reconciliation, inpatient staffing, pharmacokinetic monitoring and total parenteral nutrition (TPN’s). In May 2008, she accepted a position at the James A. Haley VAMC as an outpatient pharmacist. She transitioned into the role of Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in January 2009 for the nephrology department in their Renal Anemia Clinic as well as joining the Anticoagulation Clinic. Currently, she precepts pharmacy students and PGY-2 residents.

Rotations offered: Anticoagulation (PGY-1 and PGY-2 Ambulatory Care)

Thanh Truc (Phoebe) T. Vo, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in ambulatory care at the New Port Richey VA Clinic. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in 2022. In 2023, she completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at the Lebanon VA Medical Center followed by a PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in 2024. In her current role, Dr. Vo provides patient-centered care for the management of chronic disease states including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, obesity, smoking cessation, heart failure, and hypothyroidism, in addition to reviewing prior authorizations. She serves as a preceptor for PGY1 and PGY2 Ambulatory Care residents, as well as precepts pharmacy students for their ambulatory care APPE rotations from surrounding pharmacy schools

Rotation offered: Ambulatory Care (PGY1 and PGY2 Ambulatory Care)

Tiffany Ward, Pharm.D., BCIDP BCPS, AAHIVP is the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program Director for Pharmacy and PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency Program Director at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. She received her B.S. in Molecular and Microbiology from the University of Central Florida in 2012 and Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Florida in 2016. Following graduation, Dr. Ward completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital from 2016 to 2017 followed by a PGY2 Infectious Disease Pharmacy Residency at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital from 2017 to 2018. Following completion of her residency she worked in the outpatient pharmacy and clinical acute care at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Currently, she serves as a preceptor for PGY1 and PGY2 residents for rotations and longitudinal projects as well as students from surrounding pharmacy schools. Her practice interests include antimicrobial stewardship and HIV. She is a member of the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists.

Rotations Offered: Infectious Disease (PGY1), Infectious Diseases/Antimicrobial Stewardship (PGY2 Infectious Diseases)

Kristin Weldon, Pharm.D. attended pharmacy school at Lloyd L. Gregory School of Pharmacy at Palm Beach Atlantic University and graduated with honors in 2007. Completed an ASHP accredited PGY-1 pharmacy residency program at West Palm Beach VAMC prior to accepting a clinical pharmacist position at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in 2008. She has published works in both Hospital Pharmacy and Federal Practitioner and has worked with pharmacy residents on research projects. She works with inpatient vascular, and orthopedic surgery teams performing medication reconciliation, pharmacokinetic monitoring, warfarin counseling and monitoring, and prior authorization drug reviews. She is a preceptor to both pharmacy students and PGY-1 pharmacy residents.

Rotation offered: Surgery elective (PGY-1)

Niki Whitaker, Pharm.D. is a Cardiology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the cardiology department at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Whitaker received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville in 2008. She completed an ASHP PGY1 at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital that following year. In 2009 she worked in the Emergency room department, anticoagulation clinic as well as the IV room. In 2010 she made the transition to the cardiology department. She currently works closely with the entire cardiology department with inpatient, outpatient, and cardiac care unit responsibilities. She is actively involved in a heart failure consult team whose goal is to reduce re-admission rates. She is a preceptor to both pharmacy students and residents.

Rotations offered: Cardiology (PGY-1)