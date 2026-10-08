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Psychology Training - Internship & Residency Programs

The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Psychology Service offers the full spectrum of doctoral-level training in Psychology, spanning our advanced graduate practicum offerings to our internship and postdoctoral residencies. Our program is committed to Veteran healthcare and the VA ICARE values as we provide patient-centered care to our Veteran population.

Graphic showing four areas of psychology training: Internship, clinical psychology residency, psychology training, and clinical neuropsychology residency.

Psychology Training – Internship & Residency Programs

Jessica L. Vassallo, PhD, ABPP-CN

Director of Psychology Training

Jessica.Vassallo@va.gov

 

Internship Program

Erin Bailey, Ph.D., ABPP-CN

Assistant Training Director

Erin.Bailey@va.gov

The Psychology Internship at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Our site was visited in 2025 and we were awarded a 10-year re-accreditation. [JV1] The internship program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Internship Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding intern recruitment, selection and the APPIC Match Policies. A copy of the APPIC Match Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the online internship application. We offer three tracks: General Track (4 interns); Neuropsychology Track (2 interns); and Trauma Track (2 interns).

APPIC Match Numbers

General Program -122511

Neuropsychology Program -122513

Trauma Psychology Program - 122514

Applications Due on November 1         

Download the Brochure Below

Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

Joohyun Lee, PhD

Assistant Training Director

Joohyun.Lee@va.gov

813-998-8000 ext. 5759

The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, Tampa offers training in four focus areas – Clinical Health (2 positions), Community-Based (2 positions), Trauma (2 positions), Pain-Psycho-oncology (1 position), and Geropsychology (1-2 positions). The program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2027. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Residency Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection and Uniform Notification Day. A copy of the APPIC Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the UPPD and the online APPA CAS application.

Applications due on December 15       

Download the Brochure Below

 

Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

Joel Kamper, Ph.D, ABPP-CN

Assistant Training Director

Joel.Kamper@va.gov

The two-year Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2028. We accept two residents into the program each year. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers APPIC*. The Residency Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection and Uniform Notification day. A copy of the APPIC Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the UPPD and the online APPA CAS application.

 

APPNC Match Number

Clinical Neuropsychology -9381

Applications due on December 15

Download the Brochure Below

 

Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

Jaclyn Fishalow, Psy.D.

Assistant Training Director

Jaclyn.Fishalow2@va.gov

(813)-631-7100 x164198

The two-year Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2029.  We accept one resident into the program each year. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Residency Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection and Uniform Notification Day. A copy of the APPIC Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the UPPD and the online APPA CAS application.

Applications Due on January 1   

Download the Brochure Below

 

Policy Document Downloads:

  • Psychology Trainee Remediation of Problematic Performance, Due Process, and Grievance Procedures (See below PDF link)

Accreditation

All JAHVH Psychology internship and Postdoctoral Residency programs are accredited by APA’s Commission on Accreditation

For questions about the accreditation of our program, please contact:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone: 202-336-5979

 

Graphic showing APA accreditation with icons and text.

Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT) Training Program

Training Program Director:

Danerys Crown, MS, LMFT, AAMFT Approved Supervisor & Mentor

Danerys.Crown@va.gov

Assistant Training Program Director:

Shandalyn Bealts, MS, LMFT, AAMFT Approved Supervisor

Shandalyn.Bealts@va.gov

 

Funded Positions Annually: 4

Percentage of Funded Trainees Hired by Tampa VA Post Graduation since 2024: 80%

Stipend/Program Requirements/Commitment:

  • $15/hour for 500 hours of training
  • Part Time (Either 1 or 2 days on site for 12-14 months)

 

How to Apply:

Resume and CV are to be emailed directly to Danerys.Crown@va.gov

for review. Please title your email INTERESTED IN MFT TRAINING PROGRAM. Interviews are conducted in December/January and decisions are made in early February. Internship begins in May/August depending on university program requirements. 

Academic Affiliates:

  • University of South Florida
    • Marriage and Family Therapy Program
  • Nova Southeastern University
    • Couple and Family Therapy Program

Graduate students from COAMFTE accredited Marriage and Family Therapy programs that have current academic affiliations with our site and meet qualification requirements are welcome to apply. Graduate students from COAMFTE accredited programs that do not have academic affiliations, please reach out to the MFT Training Director with information regarding your program and the University Site Coordinator to begin the discussion to potentially establish an affiliation. 

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