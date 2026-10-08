Psychology Training - Internship & Residency Programs
The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Psychology Service offers the full spectrum of doctoral-level training in Psychology, spanning our advanced graduate practicum offerings to our internship and postdoctoral residencies. Our program is committed to Veteran healthcare and the VA ICARE values as we provide patient-centered care to our Veteran population.
Psychology Training – Internship & Residency Programs
Jessica L. Vassallo, PhD, ABPP-CN
Director of Psychology Training
Internship Program
Erin Bailey, Ph.D., ABPP-CN
Assistant Training Director
The Psychology Internship at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Our site was visited in 2025 and we were awarded a 10-year re-accreditation. [JV1] The internship program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Internship Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding intern recruitment, selection and the APPIC Match Policies. A copy of the APPIC Match Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the online internship application. We offer three tracks: General Track (4 interns); Neuropsychology Track (2 interns); and Trauma Track (2 interns).
APPIC Match Numbers
General Program -122511
Neuropsychology Program -122513
Trauma Psychology Program - 122514
Applications Due on November 1
Download the Brochure Below
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
Joohyun Lee, PhD
Assistant Training Director
813-998-8000 ext. 5759
The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, Tampa offers training in four focus areas – Clinical Health (2 positions), Community-Based (2 positions), Trauma (2 positions), Pain-Psycho-oncology (1 position), and Geropsychology (1-2 positions). The program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2027. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Residency Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection and Uniform Notification Day. A copy of the APPIC Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the UPPD and the online APPA CAS application.
Applications due on December 15
Download the Brochure Below
Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
Joel Kamper, Ph.D, ABPP-CN
Assistant Training Director
The two-year Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2028. We accept two residents into the program each year. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers APPIC*. The Residency Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection and Uniform Notification day. A copy of the APPIC Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the UPPD and the online APPA CAS application.
APPNC Match Number
Clinical Neuropsychology -9381
Applications due on December 15
Download the Brochure Below
Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
Jaclyn Fishalow, Psy.D.
Assistant Training Director
(813)-631-7100 x164198
The two-year Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2029. We accept one resident into the program each year. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Residency Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection and Uniform Notification Day. A copy of the APPIC Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the UPPD and the online APPA CAS application.
Applications Due on January 1
Download the Brochure Below
Policy Document Downloads:
- Psychology Trainee Remediation of Problematic Performance, Due Process, and Grievance Procedures (See below PDF link)
Accreditation
All JAHVH Psychology internship and Postdoctoral Residency programs are accredited by APA’s Commission on Accreditation
For questions about the accreditation of our program, please contact:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT) Training Program
Training Program Director:
Danerys Crown, MS, LMFT, AAMFT Approved Supervisor & Mentor
Assistant Training Program Director:
Shandalyn Bealts, MS, LMFT, AAMFT Approved Supervisor
Funded Positions Annually: 4
Percentage of Funded Trainees Hired by Tampa VA Post Graduation since 2024: 80%
Stipend/Program Requirements/Commitment:
- $15/hour for 500 hours of training
- Part Time (Either 1 or 2 days on site for 12-14 months)
How to Apply:
Resume and CV are to be emailed directly to Danerys.Crown@va.gov
for review. Please title your email INTERESTED IN MFT TRAINING PROGRAM. Interviews are conducted in December/January and decisions are made in early February. Internship begins in May/August depending on university program requirements.
Academic Affiliates:
- University of South Florida
- Marriage and Family Therapy Program
- Nova Southeastern University
- Couple and Family Therapy Program
Graduate students from COAMFTE accredited Marriage and Family Therapy programs that have current academic affiliations with our site and meet qualification requirements are welcome to apply. Graduate students from COAMFTE accredited programs that do not have academic affiliations, please reach out to the MFT Training Director with information regarding your program and the University Site Coordinator to begin the discussion to potentially establish an affiliation.