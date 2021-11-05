Psychology Training - Internship & Residency Programs
Jessica L. Vassallo, PhD, ABPP-CN
Director of Psychology Training
813-972-2000 ext. 6727
Internship Program
Lauren Weber, Ph.D., ABPP-GP
Assistant Training Director
813-972-2000 ext. 2032
The predoctoral psychology internship at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2023. The internship program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Internship Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding intern recruitment, selection and the APPIC Match Policies. A copy of the APPIC Match Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the online internship application. We offer three tracks: General Track (4 interns); Neuropsychology Track (2 interns); and Trauma Track (2 interns).
APPIC Match Numbers
General Program -122511
Neuropsychology Program -122513
Trauma Psychology Program - 122514
Applications Due on November 1
Download the Brochure: Psychology Internship
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
Gregory Mauntel, PsyD
Assistant Training Director
The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, Tampa offers training in four focus areas – Clinical Health (2 positions), Pain-Psycho-oncology (2 positions), Trauma (2 positions), and Community/Rural (2 positions – NEW). The program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2027. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Residency Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection and Uniform Notification day. A copy of the APPIC Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the UPPD and the online APPA CAS application.
Applications Due on December 15
Download the Brochure: Clinical Psychology Residency
Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
Joel Kamper, Ph.D, ABPP-CN
Assistant Training Director
813-972-2000 ext. 6650
The two-year Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2028. We accept two residents into the program each year. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Residency Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection and Uniform Notification day. A copy of the APPIC Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the UPPD and the online APPA CAS application.
APPNC Match Number
Clinical Neuropsychology -9381
Applications Due on January 1
Download the Brochure: Clinical Neuropsychology Residency
Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
Jennifer J. Duchnick, Ph.D., ABPP-RP
Assistant Training Director
813-972-2000 ext. 3769
The two-year Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2029. We accept one resident into the program each year. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Residency Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection and Uniform Notification day. A copy of the APPIC Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the UPPD and the online APPA CAS application.
Applications Due on January 1
Download the Brochure: Rehabilitation Psychology Residency
Policy Document Downloads:
Psychology Trainee Remediation of Problematic Performance, Due Process, and Grievance Procedures
APA Accreditation
All JAHVH Psychology internship and Postdoctoral Residency programs are accredited by APA’s Council on Accreditation
For questions about the accreditation of our program, please contact:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
