Psychology Training – Internship & Residency Programs

Jessica L. Vassallo, PhD, ABPP-CN

Director of Psychology Training

Jessica.Vassallo@va.gov

813-972-2000 ext. 6727

Internship Program

Lauren Weber, Ph.D., ABPP-GP

Assistant Training Director

Lauren.Weber@va.gov

813-972-2000 ext. 2032

The predoctoral psychology internship at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2023. The internship program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Internship Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding intern recruitment, selection and the APPIC Match Policies. A copy of the APPIC Match Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the online internship application. We offer three tracks: General Track (4 interns); Neuropsychology Track (2 interns); and Trauma Track (2 interns).

APPIC Match Numbers

General Program -122511

Neuropsychology Program -122513

Trauma Psychology Program - 122514

Applications Due on November 1

Download the Brochure: Psychology Internship

Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

Gregory Mauntel, PsyD

Assistant Training Director

Gregory.Mauntel@va.gov

813-631-2523

The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, Tampa offers training in four focus areas – Clinical Health (2 positions), Pain-Psycho-oncology (2 positions), Trauma (2 positions), and Community/Rural (2 positions – NEW). The program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2027. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Residency Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection and Uniform Notification day. A copy of the APPIC Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the UPPD and the online APPA CAS application.

Applications Due on December 15

Download the Brochure: Clinical Psychology Residency

Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

Joel Kamper, Ph.D, ABPP-CN

Assistant Training Director

Joel.Kamper@va.gov

813-972-2000 ext. 6650

The two-year Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2028. We accept two residents into the program each year. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Residency Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection and Uniform Notification day. A copy of the APPIC Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the UPPD and the online APPA CAS application.

APPNC Match Number

Clinical Neuropsychology -9381

Applications Due on January 1

Download the Brochure: Clinical Neuropsychology Residency

Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program

Jennifer J. Duchnick, Ph.D., ABPP-RP

Assistant Training Director

Jennifer.Duchnick@va.gov

813-972-2000 ext. 3769

The two-year Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Residency at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the year 2029. We accept one resident into the program each year. The residency program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Residency Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding resident recruitment, selection and Uniform Notification day. A copy of the APPIC Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the UPPD and the online APPA CAS application.

Applications Due on January 1

Download the Brochure: Rehabilitation Psychology Residency

Policy Document Downloads:

Psychology Trainee Remediation of Problematic Performance, Due Process, and Grievance Procedures

APA Accreditation

All JAHVH Psychology internship and Postdoctoral Residency programs are accredited by APA’s Council on Accreditation

For questions about the accreditation of our program, please contact:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone: 202-336-5979

Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation