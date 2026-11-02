Volunteer or Donate

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital is grateful for the continued support of volunteers, donors, and other community partners. Through this generosity we can supplement services and increase the quality of care to America’s heroes.

The Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at the facility manages all volunteers, oversees donations, and facilitates community partnerships and related philanthropic engagement.

Monetary and non-monetary donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veterans. Just as the gift of time from a volunteer is needed, non-monetary items such as personal care items are also appreciated. Our list of needs changes often, so please contact us to discuss accepted donations before dropping anything off.

For a current list of needs or to make a donation, please visit https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_at_facility/ and select Florida – James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital.

Monetary donations are essential in providing supplemental services to our Veterans. Donated funds may be deposited in our general purpose account for the benefit of Veterans, or may be specified for a particular area:

General Purpose for the benefit of patients

Community Living Center / Haley’s Cove

Fisher House

Hospice

Polytrauma

Recreation Therapy

Social Work / Homeless Program

Spinal Cord Injury Service

Other programs not listed can receive specific (earmarked) donations too! Contact the CDCE office ) for information.

Become a volunteer

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the hospital and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Coming from a variety of professions, physical abilities, cultural backgrounds, and schedule availability, we match volunteers to assignments that will have the most impact to allow us to extend and maximize services.

The onboarding process includes:

Submitting a request to volunteer https://www.cdceportal.va.gov

Being 18 years old (a youth program for students 15-17 is provided during the summer months when visitation and health / safety restrictions permit)

Completing an application and attending orientation

Completing all applicable screenings (such as a background and health screening)

The full onboarding process may take several weeks.

Volunteer assignments are limited at this time. After you submit a request to volunteer online a CDCE team member will contact you to discuss available options.

The CDCE office does oversee shadowing and observations by individuals NOT seeking academic credit for their time. Observers still must complete the full volunteer onboarding process prior to placement.