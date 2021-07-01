 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Main location

Temecula Vet Center

Address

40935 County Center Drive
Suite A/B
Temecula, CA 92591

Phone

TIC-Pic

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Temecula Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Corona Mobile Vet Center

Phone

MVC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.